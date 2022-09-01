Class 7A blog: 5 games that might reveal contenders

North Cobb at Buford: Buford, the No. 1-ranked team, has blown out Thompson of Alabama and Mallard Creek of North Carolina, two highly regarded teams from their states, but hasn’t played any of its chief Georgia rivals. North Cobb, ranked No. 4, is certainly one of those. Buford and North Cobb have played the past two seasons, each winning once. If Buford wins its third straight game by blowout, this time against one of the more highly respected Class 7A teams, the circle of contenders that can challenge Buford will have shrunk.

Brookwood at Collins Hill: Collins Hill, ranked No. 6, is the defending champion, but graduated are its two big stars, QB Sam Horn and WR/CB Travis Hunter. The Eagles looked good in a 20-0 opening victory over Life Christian, one of Virginia’s better teams, but the real test is a top-10-caliber local team. That would be Brookwood, a 2021 quarterfinalist that has gone 1-1 with a 28-24 victory over Norcross and a 34-20 loss to Walton. Brookwood slipped out of the top 10 with its recent loss, but here is the chance to redeem itself and show it still belongs. The winner can certainly think of itself as one of the top Class 7A teams.