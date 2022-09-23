Class 6A blog: Two more regions to kick off league play

*Allatoona at Rome: Allatoona opened play in Region 6 with a tough 24-22 loss to Creekview last week and now faces the region favorite, sixth-ranked Rome, which is playing its region opener. Allatoona fell to 1-4 overall, and another loss would mark just the third five-loss season in the school’s 15-year history. Allatoona won the only two previous meetings in the series, in 2012 and 2013.

*Glynn Academy at Brunswick: The winner of the game between these Glynn County rivals went on to win the region title in four of the past six seasons. Brunswick won last year 17-14 in overtime as part of a 10-0 regular season before being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. Glynn Academy finished in fourth place and lost in the first round. Brunswick leads the series 39-37-2.

*Hughes at Douglas County: Top-ranked Hughes (4-0, 1-0) can further establish itself as the team to beat in Region 5 with a victory against Douglas County (3-1, 1-0), considered one of the Panthers’ strongest challengers. The winner will be tied for first place with Paulding County (4-1, 2-0), which has the week off, and possibly South Paulding (2-2, 1-0), which is at home against Newnan.

*Sprayberry at Blessed Trinity: Tenth-ranked Blessed Trinity will play its first region game in Class 6A after moving up as a result of reclassification. The Titans will face a hard-luck Sprayberry team that comes in 1-3 but with losses to Paulding County, River Ridge and Kell by a total of nine points. Blessed Trinity will be looking to rebound from its first loss – 21-17 against Marist last week.

*Warner Robins at Houston County: Houston County has lost five consecutive games against the Demons, all by at least 15 points. This appears to be the Bears’ shot to turn things around. Houston County is 4-0, ranked No. 8 and scoring 56 points per game, best in 6A. Class 5A No. 10 Warner Robins (1-3) has struggled offensively, scoring just 34 points in four games, just seven in the past two.