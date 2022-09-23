Class 6A blog: Two more regions to kick off league play

Region play begins in two more Class 6A regions and the early front-runners will be determined in at least two others Friday night in Week 6 of the high school football season.
League play begins in Region 2 with three games this weekend, including two county rivalries, Brunswick and Glynn Academy at Glynn County Stadium and South Effingham at Effingham County. Grovetown will travel to Evans, and Lakeside-Evans has the week off.
In Region 7, Alpharetta is at Pope, Johns Creek is at Roswell and Sprayberry is at Blessed Trinity while Lassiter has the week off.
The final two regions to get league play going – Regions 1 and 4 – will start next week.
Here are five games to watch in Class 6A this weekend. All games are Friday:
*Allatoona at Rome: Allatoona opened play in Region 6 with a tough 24-22 loss to Creekview last week and now faces the region favorite, sixth-ranked Rome, which is playing its region opener. Allatoona fell to 1-4 overall, and another loss would mark just the third five-loss season in the school’s 15-year history. Allatoona won the only two previous meetings in the series, in 2012 and 2013.
*Glynn Academy at Brunswick: The winner of the game between these Glynn County rivals went on to win the region title in four of the past six seasons. Brunswick won last year 17-14 in overtime as part of a 10-0 regular season before being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. Glynn Academy finished in fourth place and lost in the first round. Brunswick leads the series 39-37-2.
*Hughes at Douglas County: Top-ranked Hughes (4-0, 1-0) can further establish itself as the team to beat in Region 5 with a victory against Douglas County (3-1, 1-0), considered one of the Panthers’ strongest challengers. The winner will be tied for first place with Paulding County (4-1, 2-0), which has the week off, and possibly South Paulding (2-2, 1-0), which is at home against Newnan.
*Sprayberry at Blessed Trinity: Tenth-ranked Blessed Trinity will play its first region game in Class 6A after moving up as a result of reclassification. The Titans will face a hard-luck Sprayberry team that comes in 1-3 but with losses to Paulding County, River Ridge and Kell by a total of nine points. Blessed Trinity will be looking to rebound from its first loss – 21-17 against Marist last week.
*Warner Robins at Houston County: Houston County has lost five consecutive games against the Demons, all by at least 15 points. This appears to be the Bears’ shot to turn things around. Houston County is 4-0, ranked No. 8 and scoring 56 points per game, best in 6A. Class 5A No. 10 Warner Robins (1-3) has struggled offensively, scoring just 34 points in four games, just seven in the past two.
