Class 6A blog: Turner earns 300th victory in 15th season as Brunswick coach

Here’s a look at some of the other top games involving Class 6A teams this weekend:

Boys

*Blessed Trinity at Alpharetta (Friday): Blessed Trinity (17-5, 9-0) fell out of the top 10 after a non-region loss to Marist last week, but the Titans remain undefeated and in first place in Region 7. Blessed Trinity returns to region play Friday night against third-place Alpharetta (12-9, 6-2), which has won five consecutive region games and lost to the Titans by one point, 63-62, in the first meeting.

*Marist at South Cobb (Friday): Second-ranked Marist (15-5, 7-0) is on top of the Region 4 standings and facing a battle with No. 3 St. Pius (15-5, 6-1) next weekend that could settle the No. 1 seed for the region tournament. Third-place South Cobb (11-9, 5-3) is trying to keep pace in the hopes of gaining at least the No. 2 seed. Marist won the first meeting 64-55 at home on Dec. 16.

Girls

*Habersham Central at Gainesville (Friday): Gainesville (17-1, 5-1) is just a half-game behind North Forsyth (14-6, 6-1) in Region 8 and faces the Raiders on Tuesday in a game that could decide first place in the region. However, the Red Elephants can’t afford to overlook Habersham Central (13-6, 5-2), the third-place team. Gainesville won at Habersham 48-42 in the teams’ region opener.

*Pope at Lassiter (Friday): Neither team is in the top 10 of the AJC rankings despite a combined overall record of 35-7, but these are the top two teams in Region 7. Pope (18-4, 8-1) has a 1.5-game lead on the Trojans, primarily because of its 44-33 win in the teams’ first meeting at Pope on Dec. 9. Pope defeated Lassiter 43-26 in the region tournament last year to earn a spot in the state playoffs.