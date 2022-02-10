Class 6A blog: Tournament play to begin Thursday with two games in Region 2

The Region 4 tournament at Tucker also begins Saturday. The Westlake boys and Lovejoy girls, both ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, will be the No. 1 seeds and are guaranteed berths in the state playoffs.

Four-team Region 1 begins play on Tuesday with two girls games, followed by two boys games the next night. The championship and consolation games will be played on Feb. 18 at Houston County.

Regular-season play continues this week in Regions 5, 6 and 8, and their tournaments will begin next week. The brackets for Region 3 have not been released.

Here are the announced brackets for the Class 6A region tournaments. The list will be updated as each region completes regular-season play and announces its finalized bracket. Scores will be updated throughout the next 10 days.

Region 1

(At Houston County)

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 15

#2 Valdosta vs. #3 Lee County, 6 p.m.

#1 Houston County vs. #4 Northside-Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Third-place game: #2 Valdosta/#3 Lee County loser vs. #1 Houston County/#4 Northside-Warner Robins loser, 4 p.m.

Championship game: #2 Valdosta/#3 Lee County winner vs. #1 Houston County/#4 Northside-Warner Robins winner, 7 p.m.

Boys

Wednesday, Feb. 16

#2 Valdosta vs. #3 Houston County, 6 p.m.

#1 Lee County vs. #4 Northside-Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Third-place game: #2 Valdosta/#3 Houston County loser vs. #1 Lee County/#4 Northside-Warner Robins loser, 5:30 p.m.

Championship game: #2 Valdosta/#3 Houston County winner vs. #1 Lee County/#4 Northside-Warner Robins winner, 8:30 p.m.

Region 2

Girls

Thursday, Feb. 10

(At Statesboro)

#3 Statesboro vs. #6 South Effingham, 7:30 p.m.

#4 Glynn Academy vs. #5 Richmond Hill, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

(At Brunswick)

#2 Bradwell Institute vs. #3 Statesboro/#6 South Effingham winner, 6 p.m.

#1 Brunswick vs. #4 Glynn Academy/#5 Richmond Hill winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

(At Brunswick)

Third-place game: #2/#3/#6 loser vs. #1/#4/#5 loser, 6 p.m.

Championship game: #2/#3/#6 winner vs. #1/#4/#5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Boys

Friday, Feb. 11

(At Bradwell Institute)

#3 Bradwell Institute vs. #6 Richmond Hill, 7:30 p.m.

#4 Glynn Academy vs. Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

(At Statesboro)

#2 Effingham County vs. #3 Bradwell Institute/#6 Richmond Hill winner, 6 p.m.

#1 Statesboro vs. #4 Glynn Academy/#5 Brunswick winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

(At Statesboro)

Third-place game: #2/#3/#6 loser vs. #1/#4/#5 loser, 6 p.m.

Championship game: #2/#3/#6 winner vs. #1/#4/#5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Region 3

To be announced

Region 4

To be announced

Region 5

To be announced

Region 6

To be announced

Region 7

Girls

Saturday, Feb. 12

(At Riverwood)

#5 Riverwood vs. #8 Centennial, 2:30 p.m.

#6 Johns Creek vs. #7 Chattahoochee, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

(At Cambridge)

#4 Creekview vs. #5 Riverwood/#8 Centennial winner, 7:30 p.m.

#3 Cambridge vs. #6 Johns Creek/#7 Chattahoochee winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

(At Creekview)

#1 River Ridge vs. #4/#5/#8 winner, 4 p.m.

#2 Sequoyah vs. #3/#6/#7 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

(At Creekview)

Third-place game: #1/#4/#5/#8 loser vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 loser, 4 p.m.

Championship game: #1/#4/#5/#8 winner vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 winner, 7 p.m.

Boys

Saturday, Feb. 12

(At Cambridge)

#5 Cambridge vs. #8 Creekview, 2:30 p.m.

#6 Johns Creek vs. #7 Riverwood, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

(At Sequoyah)

#4 Chattahoochee vs. #5 Cambridge/#8 Creekview winner, 7:30 p.m.

#3 Sequoyah vs. #6 Johns Creek/#7 Riverwood winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

(At Creekview)

#1 River Ridge vs. #4/#5/#8 winner, 5:30 p.m.

#2 Centennial vs. #3/#6/#7 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

(At Creekview)

Third-place game: #1#4/#5/#8 loser vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 loser, 5:30 p.m.

Championship game: #1#4/#5/#8 winner vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Region 8

To be announced