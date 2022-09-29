Class 6A blog: Thomas County Central kicks off reshuffled week with big Region 1 victory

There were two other Class 6A games played Wednesday night, both involving Region 2 teams. Brunswick, the projected favorite by the Maxwell Ratings, improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the region with a 56-39 victory over Grovetown. The Pirates are tied for first place with Effingham County (4-2, 2-0), which beat Glynn Academy 31-14.

In all, more than 130 games across the state were either moved up in the week, pushed back to a later date or canceled because of the threat posed by the weather. That includes all but three of the 28 games in Class 6A.

The schedule has been fluid throughout the week and could change again before Thursday night, but here’s where things stand for Week 7 in Class 6A:

Region 1

Thomas County Central 48, Veterans 21

Houston County at Lee County, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Tift County at Northside-Warner Robins, 5 p.m. Thursday (McConnell-Talbert Stadium)

Region 2

Brunswick 56, Grovetown 39

Effingham County 31, Glynn Academy 14

Evans at Lakeside-Evans, 7:30 p.m.

South Effingham at Screven County, canceled [non-region game]

Region 3

Alcovy at Morrow, 7 p.m. Thursday

Forest Park at Rockdale County, 6 p.m. Thursday

Jonesboro vs. Mundy’s Mill, 7 p.m. Thursday (Tara Stadium)

Woodward Academy at Lovejoy, 7 p.m. Thursday (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Region 4

Dunwoody at Marist, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

South Cobb at Riverwood, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

St. Pius at North Atlanta, 7 p.m. Monday (Henderson-Atlanta Stadium)

Johnson-Gainesville at Lakeside-Atlanta, 5:15 p.m. Thursday (Adams Stadium) [non-region game]

Region 5

Hughes at Alexander, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Douglas County at New Manchester, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Newnan at East Paulding, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

South Paulding at Paulding County, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Region 6

Etowah at Creekview, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

River Ridge at Sequoyah, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Rome at Woodstock, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Allatoona does not play

Region 7

Blessed Trinity at Roswell, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Lassiter at Johns Creek, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Sprayberry at Alpharetta, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Pope does not play

Region 8

Apalachee at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Gainesville at Lanier, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Habersham Central at Jackson County, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

North Forsyth does not play