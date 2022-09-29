Class 6A blog: Thomas County Central kicks off reshuffled week with big Region 1 victory

In a week in which the games got going early because of the threat of Hurricane Ian, Thomas County Central got the early leg up in the Region 1-6A playoff race.
The Yellow Jackets, a 5-6 team in 4A that moved up two classes during reclassification, improved to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in region play with a 48-21 victory over Veterans in the first 1-6A game of the season Wednesday night.
Ricky Fulton ran for three touchdowns, and Sam Brown threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Floyd and ran for another score for the seventh-ranked Yellow Jackets, who led 48-7 with 9:46 remaining and coasted home.
The victory gives the Yellow Jackets a half-game lead in the region. They’ll end the week tied with the winners of Thursday night’s games matching Houston County against Lee County and Tift County against Northside-Warner Robins. Lee County is ranked No. 2 and Houston County is No. 8.
The only other Class 6A region that has not begun league play is Region 4, but that will change Thursday night when Dunwoody visits Marist and South Cobb travels to Riverwood in their region openers.
There were two other Class 6A games played Wednesday night, both involving Region 2 teams. Brunswick, the projected favorite by the Maxwell Ratings, improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the region with a 56-39 victory over Grovetown. The Pirates are tied for first place with Effingham County (4-2, 2-0), which beat Glynn Academy 31-14.
In all, more than 130 games across the state were either moved up in the week, pushed back to a later date or canceled because of the threat posed by the weather. That includes all but three of the 28 games in Class 6A.
The schedule has been fluid throughout the week and could change again before Thursday night, but here’s where things stand for Week 7 in Class 6A:
Region 1
Thomas County Central 48, Veterans 21
Houston County at Lee County, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Tift County at Northside-Warner Robins, 5 p.m. Thursday (McConnell-Talbert Stadium)
Region 2
Brunswick 56, Grovetown 39
Effingham County 31, Glynn Academy 14
Evans at Lakeside-Evans, 7:30 p.m.
South Effingham at Screven County, canceled [non-region game]
Region 3
Alcovy at Morrow, 7 p.m. Thursday
Forest Park at Rockdale County, 6 p.m. Thursday
Jonesboro vs. Mundy’s Mill, 7 p.m. Thursday (Tara Stadium)
Woodward Academy at Lovejoy, 7 p.m. Thursday (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Region 4
Dunwoody at Marist, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
South Cobb at Riverwood, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
St. Pius at North Atlanta, 7 p.m. Monday (Henderson-Atlanta Stadium)
Johnson-Gainesville at Lakeside-Atlanta, 5:15 p.m. Thursday (Adams Stadium) [non-region game]
Region 5
Hughes at Alexander, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Douglas County at New Manchester, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Newnan at East Paulding, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
South Paulding at Paulding County, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Region 6
Etowah at Creekview, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
River Ridge at Sequoyah, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Rome at Woodstock, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Allatoona does not play
Region 7
Blessed Trinity at Roswell, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Lassiter at Johns Creek, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Sprayberry at Alpharetta, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Pope does not play
Region 8
Apalachee at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Gainesville at Lanier, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Habersham Central at Jackson County, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
North Forsyth does not play
