Class 6A blog: Roswell, Woodward solidify roles as region favorites

Roswell and Woodward Academy further established themselves as region favorites during the high school football season’s seventh weekend, which expanded to six days because of the threat of Hurricane Ian.
Roswell emerged as the team to beat in Region 7 after a 41-10 victory over Blessed Trinity in a matchup of top-10 teams. It was the first meeting between the schools that are located about a mile apart, primarily because Roswell has been in Class 7A while Blessed Trinity has been in lower classifications. Blessed Trinity fell out of the top 10 with the loss, while Roswell remained at No. 3.
Nykahi Davenport rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns and J.J. Smith passed for 179 yards and four touchdowns for the Hornets, who led 26-0 at halftime.
Roswell (5-1, 2-0) is one of three unbeaten teams in Region 7 play. Alpharetta (4-2, 2-0) is tied with Roswell at the top, a half-game ahead of Lassiter (3-2, 1-0), which beat Johns Creek 23-20 in its region opener last week. Blessed Trinity (4-2, 1-1) is in fourth place. Roswell plays at Lassiter this week.
Fourth-ranked Woodward Academy is the only remaining unbeaten team in Region 3 play after its 34-7 victory over Lovejoy, coupled with Mundy’s Mill’s 14-13 victory over Jonesboro.
Woodward got 182 yards passing from Jalen Woods, and Ben Grice had six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Woodward forced five turnovers and didn’t allow an offensive touchdown. Woodward is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the region.
The loss was the first in region play for Lovejoy (3-3, 2-1) and put the Wildcats in a pack of four one-loss teams that are likely battling for three playoff berths behind Woodward Academy. The other one-loss teams are Mundy’s Mill (5-1, 3-1), Jonesboro (3-3, 2-1) and Morrow (3-3, 2-1). Jonesboro (Oct. 21) and Mundy’s Mill (Oct. 28) still have games remaining against Woodward.
More than 130 games across the state were moved up in the week, pushed back to a later date or canceled because of the weather threat. That includes all but three of the Class 6A games.
Brunswick, Effingham County and Thomas County got the Class 6A action going with victories on Wednesday. Brunswick beat Grovetown 56-39 and Effingham County beat Glynn Academy 31-14 in Region 2, and Thomas County Central defeated Veterans 48-21 in the teams’ Region 1 opener.
St. Pius and North Atlanta will conclude Week 7 action Monday night when they meet at Henderson Stadium in Atlanta.
No. 9 Brunswick and seventh-ranked Thomas County Central are among the four Class 6A teams that remain undefeated. The others are top-ranked Hughes, which beat Alexander 40-7 in a Region 5 game, and No. 5 Gainesville, which beat Lanier 42-14 in Region 8. All four teams are 6-0.
About the Author