Class 6A blog: Roswell, Woodward solidify roles as region favorites

Woodward got 182 yards passing from Jalen Woods, and Ben Grice had six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Woodward forced five turnovers and didn’t allow an offensive touchdown. Woodward is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the region.

The loss was the first in region play for Lovejoy (3-3, 2-1) and put the Wildcats in a pack of four one-loss teams that are likely battling for three playoff berths behind Woodward Academy. The other one-loss teams are Mundy’s Mill (5-1, 3-1), Jonesboro (3-3, 2-1) and Morrow (3-3, 2-1). Jonesboro (Oct. 21) and Mundy’s Mill (Oct. 28) still have games remaining against Woodward.

More than 130 games across the state were moved up in the week, pushed back to a later date or canceled because of the weather threat. That includes all but three of the Class 6A games.

Brunswick, Effingham County and Thomas County got the Class 6A action going with victories on Wednesday. Brunswick beat Grovetown 56-39 and Effingham County beat Glynn Academy 31-14 in Region 2, and Thomas County Central defeated Veterans 48-21 in the teams’ Region 1 opener.

St. Pius and North Atlanta will conclude Week 7 action Monday night when they meet at Henderson Stadium in Atlanta.

No. 9 Brunswick and seventh-ranked Thomas County Central are among the four Class 6A teams that remain undefeated. The others are top-ranked Hughes, which beat Alexander 40-7 in a Region 5 game, and No. 5 Gainesville, which beat Lanier 42-14 in Region 8. All four teams are 6-0.