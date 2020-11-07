Class 6A blog: Richmond Hill denied; Allatoona in control

Richmond Hill came up short in its bid to clinch the Region 2 championship and Allatoona seized control of the Region 6 race in two of the biggest games on the Class 6A schedule in Week 10 of the high school football season.
Richmond Hill had a chance to win its second consecutive title in Region 2 but lost to Glynn Academy 7-5. The Red Terrors' victory created what is essentially a three-way tie for first place. Richmond Hill, Glynn Academy and Brunswick have one loss each in region play and are 1-1 against each other. Richmond Hill closes the regular season next week against South Effingham (0-4 in region play). Glynn Academy is off next week before ending the regular season at Statesboro (2-2) on Nov. 20. Brunswick has played one fewer region game and still has to face Bradwell Institute (0-4) and Effingham County (2-2).
Richmond Hill got a safety when it blocked a punt out of the end zone, and Britton Williams kicked a 31-yard field goal. Glynn Academy got all the points it needed on a 38-yard run by quarterback T.J. Lewis late in the first half. Neither team scored in the second half.
“We have to play better if we want to win,” Richmond Hill coach Matt LeZotte told Steve Scholar for Bryan County Now. “I think the defense and special teams played well. We just have to get better on offense. When the offense puts no points on the board, it’s hard to win. We’ve got to get better if we want to win.”
Seventh-ranked Allatoona is alone in first place in Region 6 after beating Kell 30-15 in a battle of the only remaining unbeaten teams in region play. The Buccaneers got two touchdown passes from Elan Hall in a two-minute span late in the third quarter to take a 23-7 lead after Kell had cut the margin to 9-7 earlier in the quarter.
Allatoona, which was the region and state runner-up last season behind Harrison, is seeking its first region title since 2015, when it won the Class 5A championship. The Buccaneers can wrap up the title with a victory against Lassiter next weekend.
Here are some of the other games of note from Class 6A this weekend:
- No. 1 Lee County and No. 3 Valdosta took care of business in Region 1 to set up a winner-take-all matchup for the region title next week. Lee County held off Northside-Warner Robins for a 20-14 victory, and Valdosta led Houston County 10-6 at halftime but pulled away in the second half to win 31-14. Lee County is the three-time defending region champion. Valdosta won the title in 2016.
- Alcovy, which has reached the playoffs only four times in its 15-season history and has never won a region championship, is in position to claim the Region 3 title after a 35-0 win over Lakeside-Evans. The Tigers and defending champion Evans are tied for first place and will meet Nov. 20 at Evans to decide the title. Alcovy also is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
- Alexander finds itself in a precarious position in Region 5 after losing to Rome 31-14. The loss drops the Cougars (3-2 in region play) into fourth place behind unbeaten Carrollton and 4-1 teams Rome and Douglas County. Those three teams clinched playoff berths Friday night. In all likelihood, the final playoff spot will go to the winner of the Alexander-South Paulding game on Nov. 20.
- A couple of important games highlight the Saturday schedule in Class 6A. Fourth-ranked Lovejoy, playing on short rest after beating Tucker 13-7 Monday night, will face Hughes at Twelve Oaks Stadium. Lovejoy is trying to keep pace with Westlake at the top of the Region 4 standings, while Hughes needs a victory to retain any hope of winning at least a share of the title. In Region 8, Lanier will try to bounce back from a loss to Habersham Central last week when it hosts second-ranked Buford, which is unbeaten in region play.
