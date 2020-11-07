Class 6A blog: Richmond Hill denied; Allatoona in control

Allatoona, which was the region and state runner-up last season behind Harrison, is seeking its first region title since 2015, when it won the Class 5A championship. The Buccaneers can wrap up the title with a victory against Lassiter next weekend.

Here are some of the other games of note from Class 6A this weekend:

- No. 1 Lee County and No. 3 Valdosta took care of business in Region 1 to set up a winner-take-all matchup for the region title next week. Lee County held off Northside-Warner Robins for a 20-14 victory, and Valdosta led Houston County 10-6 at halftime but pulled away in the second half to win 31-14. Lee County is the three-time defending region champion. Valdosta won the title in 2016.

- Alcovy, which has reached the playoffs only four times in its 15-season history and has never won a region championship, is in position to claim the Region 3 title after a 35-0 win over Lakeside-Evans. The Tigers and defending champion Evans are tied for first place and will meet Nov. 20 at Evans to decide the title. Alcovy also is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

- Alexander finds itself in a precarious position in Region 5 after losing to Rome 31-14. The loss drops the Cougars (3-2 in region play) into fourth place behind unbeaten Carrollton and 4-1 teams Rome and Douglas County. Those three teams clinched playoff berths Friday night. In all likelihood, the final playoff spot will go to the winner of the Alexander-South Paulding game on Nov. 20.

- A couple of important games highlight the Saturday schedule in Class 6A. Fourth-ranked Lovejoy, playing on short rest after beating Tucker 13-7 Monday night, will face Hughes at Twelve Oaks Stadium. Lovejoy is trying to keep pace with Westlake at the top of the Region 4 standings, while Hughes needs a victory to retain any hope of winning at least a share of the title. In Region 8, Lanier will try to bounce back from a loss to Habersham Central last week when it hosts second-ranked Buford, which is unbeaten in region play.