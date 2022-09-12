Class 6A blog: Only 7 unbeaten teams remain after Week 4

That leaves just seven unbeaten teams in the classification – Blessed Trinity, Brunswick, Etowah, Gainesville, Houston County, North Atlanta and Thomas County Central. For some of those, the hot starts are fairly significant milestones in the history of their programs.

The last Class 6A team to complete an undefeated season was Harrison, which went 15-0 in winning the 2019 championship. The Hoyas moved up to 7A the following year.

Here’s a look at Class 6A’s undefeated teams through Week 4:

*Blessed Trinity: The Titans are 3-0 for the sixth time in nine seasons, but this time they’re doing it in 6A, the highest classification in which they’ve been placed. After a decade of success in 3A, 4A and 5A, Blessed Trinity has begun its journey in the new class with impressive wins over Calhoun (36-25), Eagle’s Landing Christian (37-14) and St. Pius (14-7). The Titans travel to Marist this week.

*Brunswick: The Pirates are coming off an 11-1 season that included a region championship and first-round playoff victory, and they haven’t lost the momentum in 2022. Brunswick’s three victories this year have come against teams – Camden County and Jacksonville’s Andrew Jackson and Bolles – that have a combined record of 7-1 when playing teams other than the Pirates.

*Etowah: The Eagles went 1-9 of the past two seasons but are 4-0 for the first time since 2014 after a 28-21 victory over Centennial. The Eagles’ last team to start 4-0 went on to have the best season in school history, reaching the semifinals and finishing 11-3. Etowah also has wins this season against Lassiter, Cherokee and Forsyth Central and begins play in Region 6 against Sequoyah this week.

*Gainesville: The Red Elephants are 4-0 for the first time since 2009 (their 2012 state championship team lost its opener against West Forsyth). Gainesville spent the past two seasons in 7A, compiling an 11-10 record, before moving back to 6A under former Hoover, Ala., head coach Josh Niblett. The Red Elephants are now the favorites in Region 8 and begin region play Friday at Apalachee.

*Houston County: The Bears had three consecutive 4-0 starts from 2014 to 2016 with Jake Fromm at quarterback but had only one since until starting this season with wins over Sumter County, Perry, West Laurens and Locust Grove. Houston County is averaging a Class 6A-best 56 points per game under first-year coach Jeremy Edwards, formerly the offensive coordinator at Warner Robins.

*North Atlanta: The Warriors are 4-0 for just the third time since the school opened in 1991. They beat River Ridge 27-13 in a battle of unbeatens last week and have wins this year against North Forsyth (31-27), Drew (50-6) and New Manchester (35-0). North Atlanta also started 4-0 in 1996 and 2021. North Atlanta plays at Wheeler this week before opening Region 4 play against St. Pius on Sept. 30.

*Thomas County Central: So far, so good for the Yellow Jackets, who made the two-class jump from 4A this season. Thomas County Central hasn’t played Class 6A team yet, but their four wins came against big names from lower classes – Cairo, Thomasville and Bainbridge – and Chiles, Fla., 42-13 last week. The Yellow Jackets play Godby, Fla., on Sept. 23 before beginning Region 1 play.