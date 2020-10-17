Class 6A blog: Allatoona, Lovejoy, River Ridge remain unbeaten

Douglas County suffered its first loss of the season when it was upset by Paulding County 22-20. Douglas County had been projected as a 28-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. The Tigers fell into a tie with Alexander and Rome for second place in Region 5 behind Carrollton.

Hughes fell to a 4-1 with a 26-21 loss to sixth-ranked Westlake in another Region 4 opener. The Panthers trailed 26-7 in the second half but rallied to make it close. Hughes, a 2-8 team last year, was 4-0 this season for the first time since the school opened in 2009.

“Westlake has a high-powered offense and we were able to hold them down,” Hughes coach Daniel Williams told the AJC’s S. Thomas Coleman. “Nobody expected us to be where we are. We’ll learn from this game and try to keep getting better.”

Here are some of the other games of note from Class 6A this weekend:

- Houston County ended a two-game losing streak against county rival with a 7-0 victory. It was the fourth consecutive game in the series, which Houston County leads 5-2, that was decided by a touchdown or less. Tyler Williams scored the only touchdown with five minutes left. The win was the second of the season against a top-10 team for Houston County, which beat 5A Coffee on Sept. 18.

- Kennesaw Mountain ended a school-record 19-game losing streak with a 35-7 victory over Lassiter. It was the first victory for the Mustangs since a 45-28 win, also against Lassiter, on Sept. 21, 2018. Kennesaw Mountain is now one game behind fourth-place Pope in the Region 6 playoff race. The Mustangs, who dropped from 7A this year, have never reached the playoffs in their 21-year history.

- Douglas County’s loss opened the door for Carrollton, which took sole possession of first place in Region 5 with a 41-21 victory over South Paulding. Carrollton trailed 21-14 entering the fourth quarter but got four touchdowns, including two on interception returns by David Johns (50 yards) and Juan Nieves III (25 yards) to pull away. Carrollton was a region champion in 5A last season.

- Evans, which won Region 3 titles two of the past three seasons, opened the league portion of the schedule with a 43-0 victory over Grovetown. It was the Knights' 19th win in their last 22 region games. Jofranstar Graham scored the first three touchdowns as Evans built a 27-0 halftime lead. Evans is 4-2 overall, while the rest of Region 3 has a combined record of 2-14. Grovetown is 1-5.