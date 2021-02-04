X

Class 6A blog: 7 of 8 regions still scheduled to hold region tournaments

By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Seven of the eight Class 6A regions are still planning to play basketball region tournaments this month despite the schedule disruptions and logistical problems caused by the pandemic.

Region 4, made up of schools from Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties, is the only 6A region that has canceled its tournament. Region tournaments are used by almost every region in the state each year to select the four boys teams and four girls teams that will advance to the state playoffs. This year, Region 4′s playoff teams will be the top four teams in the final boys and girls regular-season standings.

Region 4 has three of the top five ranked girls teams (No. 1 Westlake, No. 4 Lovejoy and No. 5 Hughes) as well as 2017 and 2018 boys state champion Hughes and 2019 boys runner-up Tucker.

Region 2 in southeast Georgia will be the first to start its tournament, which begins on Feb. 11 at a site or sites to be determined. The other six tournaments will be played the week of Feb. 15-20. The state tournament is scheduled to begin Feb. 23, with the 6A champions to be crowned March 12 at the Macon Coliseum.

Here are the details for each of the Class 6A regions.

Region 1

When: Feb. 16-19

Where: Valdosta

Current first-place teams: Valdosta (boys), Valdosta (girls)

Schools in region: Houston County, Lee County, Northside-Warner Robins, Valdosta

Region 2

When: Begins Feb. 11

Where: To be determined

Current first-place teams: Statesboro (boys), Statesboro (girls)

Schools in region: Bradwell Institute, Brunswick, Effingham County, Glynn Academy, Richmond Hill, South Effingham, Statesboro

Region 3

When: Feb. 16-19

Where: Rockdale County

Current first-place teams: Evans, Grovetown (boys), Rockdale County (girls)

Schools in region: Alcovy, Evans, Grovetown, Heritage-Conyers, Lakeside-Evans, Rockdale County

Region 4

Will not hold a region tournament. The four girls teams and four boys teams that will represent the region in the state tournament will be determined by the final regular-season standings.

Schools in region: Hughes, Lakeside-DeKalb, Lovejoy, Morrow, North Atlanta, Tucker, Westlake

Region 5

When: To be determined

Where: To be determined

Current first-place teams: Douglas County (boys), Carrollton (girls)

Schools in region: Alexander, Carrollton, Dalton, Douglas County, East Paulding, Paulding County, Rome, South Paulding

Region 6

When: Feb. 15-19

Where: Wheeler

Current first-place teams: Wheeler (boys), Sprayberry (girls)

Schools in region: Allatoona, Kell, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, Osborne, Pope, South Cobb, Sprayberry, Wheeler

Region 7

When: Feb. 16-20

Where: Multiple locations (to be determined)

Current first-place teams: Centennial (boys), River Ridge (girls)

Schools in region: Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Creekview, Johns Creek, River Ridge, Riverwood, Sequoyah

Region 8

When: Feb. 15-20

Where: Buford

Current first-place teams: Shiloh (boys), Buford (girls)

Schools in region: Buford, Central Gwinnett, Dacula, Habersham Central, Lanier, Shiloh, Winder-Barrow

