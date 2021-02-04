Class 6A blog: 7 of 8 regions still scheduled to hold region tournaments

Region 4, made up of schools from Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties, is the only 6A region that has canceled its tournament. Region tournaments are used by almost every region in the state each year to select the four boys teams and four girls teams that will advance to the state playoffs. This year, Region 4′s playoff teams will be the top four teams in the final boys and girls regular-season standings.

Region 4 has three of the top five ranked girls teams (No. 1 Westlake, No. 4 Lovejoy and No. 5 Hughes) as well as 2017 and 2018 boys state champion Hughes and 2019 boys runner-up Tucker.