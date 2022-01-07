Class 6A blog: 6 schools have boys, girls teams sitting in first place

Region play is not fully under way in Region 1, but Houston County’s teams took the early lead with victories against Northside of Warner Robins. Valdosta and Lee County have yet to play a region game.

The schedule also has been light in Region 3, with each team having played just one league game, but Grovetown and Rockdale County both managed to sweep their openers. The Grovetown (13-3, 1-0) and Rockdale (9-5, 1-0) boys are tied for first place with Evans (9-5, 1-0), while the Grovetown (11-4, 1-0) and Rockdale (7-4, 1-0) girls are tied with Heritage of Conyers (2-9, 1-0).