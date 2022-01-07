Class 6A blog: 6 schools have boys, girls teams sitting in first place

Six schools have both their boys and girls basketball teams sitting in first place in their regions heading into the first full weekend of 2022.
Region play is not fully under way in Region 1, but Houston County’s teams took the early lead with victories against Northside of Warner Robins. Valdosta and Lee County have yet to play a region game.
The schedule also has been light in Region 3, with each team having played just one league game, but Grovetown and Rockdale County both managed to sweep their openers. The Grovetown (13-3, 1-0) and Rockdale (9-5, 1-0) boys are tied for first place with Evans (9-5, 1-0), while the Grovetown (11-4, 1-0) and Rockdale (7-4, 1-0) girls are tied with Heritage of Conyers (2-9, 1-0).
Statesboro’s boys and girls are a combined 25-1 overall and are in first place in Region 2. The Blue Devils’ boys (12-0, 4-0) are the only remaining unbeaten team in region play, a game ahead of Effingham County (8-6, 3-1). The girls team (13-1, 4-0) is a half-game ahead of unbeaten Brunswick (11-0, 3-0).
River Ridge’s boys and girls teams lead the pack in Region 7. The boys (12-3, 4-0) are tied for first with Centennial (11-1, 4-0) and meet the Knights on Jan. 13 in a game that likely will be for sole possession of first place. The girls team (12-1, 4-0), which reached the semifinals for the first time in school history last season, is a game ahead of Cambridge (10-4, 3-1) and Sequoyah (10-4, 3-1)
Buford’s boys and girls teams, both of which are consensus top-five teams, sit at the top of the Region 8 standings. The Wolves’ boys (11-2, 2-0) are tied for first place with Habersham Central (9-4, 2-0) and a game ahead of Shiloh (11-0, 1-0). The girls (9-3, 2-0) are a half-game ahead of Winder-Barrow (13-1, 1-0) and Central Gwinnett (9-3, 1-0).
Here are the boys and girls region standings going into the weekend (with region records, followed by overall records). Note that the records are taken from MaxPreps, the official record-keeper for the Georgia High School Association, and that some of those records may not have been fully updated.
Region 1
Boys
Houston County – 1-0 / 4-8
Valdosta – 0-0 / 9-5
Lee County – 0-0 / 8-6
Northside-Warner Robins – 0-1 / 2-7
Girls
Houston County – 1-0 / 10-2
Lee County – 0-0 / 10-1
Valdosta – 0-0 / 10-6
Northside-Warner Robins / 0-1 / 7-3
Region 2
Boys
Statesboro – 4-0 / 12-0
Effingham County – 3-1 / 8-6
Richmond Hill – 2-1 / 4-11
Glynn Academy – 2-2 / 11-3
Brunswick – 1-2 / 6-4
Bradwell Institute – 0-3 / 4-6
South Effingham – 0-3 / 2-10
Girls
Statesboro – 4-0 / 13-1
Brunswick – 3-0 / 11-0
Glynn Academy – 2-2 / 6-8
Bradwell Institute – 1-2 / 7-3
Richmond Hill – 1-2 / 10-5
South Effingham – 1-2 / 7-5
Effingham County – 0-4 / 3-7
Region 3
Boys
Grovetown – 1-0 / 13-3
Evans – 1-0 / 9-5
Rockdale County – 1-0 / 9-5
Heritage-Conyers – 0-1 / 8-3
Lakeside-Evans – 0-1 / 7-8
Alcovy – 0-1 / 3-9
Girls
Grovetown – 1-0 / 11-4
Rockdale County – 1-0 / 7-4
Heritage-Conyers – 1-0 / 2-9
Lakeside-Evans – 0-1 / 11-5
Alcovy – 0-1 / 4-8
Evans – 0-1 / 3-12
Region 4
Boys
Westlake – 4-0 / 9-4
Tucker – 2-1 / 9-3
Lovejoy – 2-1 / 8-4
Hughes – 2-2 / 6-6
Morrow – 1-1 / 7-2
North Atlanta – 0-3 / 7-3
Lakeside-DeKalb – 0-3 / 2-6
Girls
Lovejoy – 3-0 / 9-3
Westlake – 3-1 / 5-4
Hughes – 2-1 / 9-4
Lakeside-DeKalb – 1-2 / 6-3
North Atlanta – 1-2 / 2-5
Morrow – 0-2 / 5-4
Tucker – 0-2 / 3-8
Region 5
Boys
Alexander – 3-0 / 9-1
Paulding County – 3-1 / 9-5
Rome – 3-1 / 9-5
East Paulding – 3-2 / 8-4
South Paulding – 2-2 / 6-7
Carrollton – 2-3 / 6-8
Douglas County – 1-3 / 1-10
Dalton – 0-5 / 0-8
Girls
Carrollton – 4-0 / 12-0
Dalton – 4-1 / 8-2
Rome – 3-1 / 9-3
Douglas County – 2-2 / 6-7
East Paulding – 2-3 / 8-5
Alexander – 0-1 / 1-7
Paulding County – 0-3 / 3-11
South Paulding – 0-4 / 4-7
Region 6
Boys
Wheeler – 6-0 / 9-3
Osborne – 5-0 / 10-0
Kell – 4-1 / 6-6
Allatoona – 3-3 / 7-5
Pope – 2-3 / 8-5
Kennesaw Mountain – 2-3 / 2-10
Sprayberry – 1-4 / 2-12
South Cobb – 1-5 / 4-6
Lassiter – 0-5 / 2-10
Girls
Sprayberry – 5-0 / 6-3
Kell – 5-0 / 12-0
Osborne – 4-1 / 5-2
Lassiter – 3-2 / 5-4
Pope – 2-3 / 5-8
South Cobb – 2-4 / 5-6
Wheeler – 2-4 / 4-9
Allatoona – 1-5 / 3-8
Kennesaw Mountain – 0-5 / 1-12
Region 7
Boys
Centennial – 4-0 / 11-1
River Ridge – 4-0 / 12-3
Chattahoochee – 3-1 / 10-5
Sequoyah – 2-2 / 10-4
Creekview – 1-3 / 7-8
Riverwood – 1-3 / 4-8
Cambridge – 1-3 / 3-11
Johns Creek – 0-4 / 3-9
Girls
River Ridge – 4-0 / 12-1
Cambridge – 3-1 / 10-4
Sequoyah – 3-1 / 10-4
Creekview – 2-2 / 6-9
Johns Creek – 1-2 / 4-6
Chattahoochee – 1-3 / 6-9
Riverwood – 1-3 / 4-8
Centennial – 0-3 / 2-11
Region 8
Boys
Buford – 2-0 / 11-2
Habersham Central – 2-0 / 9-4
Shiloh – 1-0 / 11-0
Winder-Barrow – 0-1 / 9-5
Dacula – 0-1 / 6-6
Central Gwinnett – 0-1 / 4-7
Lanier – 0-2 / 3-6
Girls
Buford – 2-0 / 9-3
Winder-Barrow – 1-0 / 13-1
Central Gwinnett – 1-0 / 9-3
Habersham Central – 1-1 / 9-3
Shiloh – 0-1 / 2-7
Dacula – 0-1 / 6-6
Lanier – 0-2 / 4-9
