Class 6A blog: 10 takeaways from season’s first six weeks

- At 5-0, eighth-ranked Houston County is off to its best start since the Jake Fromm era. First-year head coach Jeremy Edwards, formerly the offensive coordinator at Warner Robins, has the offense humming, averaging 50.4 points per game, second in the state behind Hughes’ 53.8. The Bears ended a five-game losing streak against Warner Robins last week and open Region 1 play on the road Friday against Lee County.

- Top-ranked Hughes continues to steamroll over everything in its path. The Panthers have outscored their opponents 269-52, and their closest game was a 47-21 road victory over Class 7A McEachern that wasn’t as close as the final score makes it seem. Hughes’ only two losses since the start of the 2021 season both came by one point – 7-6 in overtime against Newton in the 2021 season opener and 21-20 against Buford in the state final.

- If anyone is going to challenge fourth-ranked Woodward Academy for the Region 3 title, it will be Lovejoy or Jonesboro, which are both tied with the War Eagles for first place with 2-0 region records. Lovejoy will get its shot this week when it hosts Woodward, and Jonesboro gets its turn when it travels to Woodward on Oct. 21. Lovejoy and Jonesboro meet Nov. 4 in the regular-season finale.

- Thomas County Central has been the biggest surprise of the first half of the season. The Yellow Jackets moved up two classes from 4A and had not had a winning season since 2016. Now, under first-year coach Justin Rogers, they’re 5-0 and ranked No. 7. However, the Yellow Jackets have yet to face a Class 6A team, so the true test will begin Friday when they open Region 1 play against Veterans.

- Paulding County went 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Region 5 last year, but under first-year coach Umbrah Brown the Patriots are 4-1 for the first time since 2003, and they are tied with Hughes and South Paulding for first place with a 2-0 region record. The remaining schedule is tough, including the season finale against Hughes, but the Patriots are in position to earn their first playoff berth since 2017.

- Of the four private schools that moved into Class 6A this year (St. Pius, Marist, Woodward Academy and Blessed Trinity), St. Pius has had the roughest go of it, starting the season 1-4 and averaging just 7.6 points per game. Still, with two of Region 4′s six playoff-eligible teams sitting at 0-5, a postseason berth is almost a certainty and a second-place finish (at least) appears well within reach.