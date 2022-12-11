Class 5A: Ware County 38, Warner Robins 13

Ware County set the tone early. The Gators scored on their first possession when Smith threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Hayes. After getting a piece of the ensuing Warner Robins 19-yard punt, the Gators struck on the next play when Dennis ran for a 41-yard touchdown.

“We knew if we could get out on them early and fast, we knew we were going to be able to pull lit off,” Hargrove said.

Warner Robins got on the board with when quarterback Isaih Canion caught a 4-yard option pass from Cam Flowers. The point was missed, leaving Ware County with a 14-6 lead after one quarter.

Ware County scored twice in the second period, a 3-yard run by Dennis after a 50-yard pass from Smith to Hayes, and a 37-yard field goal by William Bates.

“It was important that we got out early,” quarterback Niko Smith said. “That’s when he we started to take off. That’s what we do. Today we had to keep it going throughout all four quarters. That’s a good football team, and we had to keep it going.”

Smith, who took the reins when all-state quarterback Thomas Castellanos graduated, completed 14 of 26 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Reggie Boyd ran 19 times for 138 yards, and Dae’Jeaun Dennis rushed 17 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Jarvis Hayes caught six passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and Brandon Washington caught six passes for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Warner Robins (10-5) was making its sixth consecutive appearance in the championship game. The Demons were led by quarterback Isiah Canion, who completed 20 of 31 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown, a 32-yard throw to Aamir Quick. Malcolm Quick rushed 19 times for 90 yards.

“We wanted to get in rhythm and get them a little bit uncomfortable,” Ware County coach Jason Strickland said “We didn’t need to do anything to get our guys fired up. We felt like if we could take the wind out of them early we could take some shots.”

It was the first championship for the Gators, who had reached the final three previous times – 2012, 2007 and 1961, when the coach was Tommy Guillebeau, who went on to become executive director of the GHSA and after whom the championship weekend is name.

It also marked the first title for Strickland, who took Fitzgerald to the championship game in 2015 and 2016.

Warner Robins – 6-0-7-0—13

Ware County – 14-10-14-0—38

WC – Jarvis Hayes 19 pass from Niko Smith (William Bates kick)

WC – Dae’Jeaun Dennis 41 run (Bates kick)

WR – Isaih Canion 4 pass from Cam Flowers (kick failed)

WC – Dennis 3 run (Bates kick)

WC – FG Bates 37

WR – Aamir Quick 32 pass from Canion (Daniel Barber kick)

WC – Brandon Washington 35 pass from Smith (Bates kick)

WC – Hayes 39 pass from Smith (Bates kick)