Class 5A preseason all-state team

*Best position: All five offensive linemen might end up in Power 5 conferences. Committed are Jordan Davis (South Carolina), Weston Franklin (Georgia Tech) and Ty Furnish (Virginia). Cameron Ball and Jalil Muhammad also have Power 5 offers. All made their all-region teams last year.

*Most highly recruited: Woodward Academy safety Khari Gee is the consensus No. 28 senior prospect in Georgia and No. 22 safety nationally. He committed to LSU in May.