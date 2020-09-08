Class 5A blog: Woodland shakes off adversity for big win

“Our guys faced a lot of adversity and were able to overcome all of it,” Bailey said. “They came together as a family and played together.”

Bailey was pleased with the blocking of the offensive line. “They played light’s out,” he said. “They came of the ball and made it easy for our running game to get going and for us to hit some play-action passes.”

Joshua Weems ran six times for 127 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers. Quarterback Evan Jackson, who has received an offer from Army, was steady, dependable and exhibited the sort on leadership expected.

The defense, which has seven starters returning, was led by Kevin Ellis. The middle linebacker (6-2, 230) had nine tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. Ellis has developed a reputation for being one of the league’s hardest hitters.

The first week was a good one for several other programs around Class 5A that are trying to turn around their fortunes.

Northside Columbus: The Patriots made a winner out of first-year coach Andrew Oropeza and did it by beating rival Columbus 35-21. Northside is trying to restore its footing after going 1-9 last season and missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

Locust Grove: The Wildcats suffered through an atypical one-win season a year ago but came out of the blocks with a 35-0 win over McDonough. Coach Clint Satterfield’s team ran the ball effectively behind Kavon George (13 carries, 129 yards, one TD) and quarterback Justin Reynolds completed 6 of 12 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown. Ryan Satterfield added a 46-yard pick-six.

New Manchester: The Jaguars won only two games a year ago, but started with a 39-7 victory over Walnut Grove. Running back Teondre Carter rushed 15 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Horatio Fields, a Murray State commit, had two receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown. It was his fourth straight game to have at least 100 receiving yards.

Woodland Cartersville: The Wildcats find themselves in an impossible region every year and this is no exception, as they’ll be going up against the likes of Blessed Trinity, Cartersville and Calhoun. But they got off to a great start with a 42-0 win over Gordon Central. It was the program’s first shutout since 2012 against Osborne. Running back Asa James carried 24 times for 181 yards and scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

Jackson County: The Panthers are starting their second season under Hall of Fame coach Rich McWhorter and their first after moving up two classifications. Jackson County got it started with a 26-18 win over West Hall. Tre Ransom had 21 carries for 152 yards and one touchdown in the opener. Jackson County could be one of the teams to fill the playoff void in Region 8.

Loganville: First-year coach Brad Smith got a victory in his debut and it was a big one – a 21-20 win over arch-rival Monroe Area. The Red Devils have made the playoffs four of the last five seasons, but opted to make a coaching change in the off-season. Boston College commit Neto Okpala and had 17 tackles and two sacks in the opener. Receiver Austin May had three catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a tackle.