Class 5A blog: Veteran Greenbrier girls building on last season’s success

Greenbrier lost only one player from last year’s team that went 22-4 and lost in the second round of the playoffs. The experience really shows during close games, with players keeping their cool and not losing their heads.

It helps that Trinity Barrow is there to run things at point guard. The 5-foot-5 junior is effective on drives to the basket and can knock down the 3-pointer. She averages a team-leading 12.7 points and had had 12 points against Loganville. He also gets 5.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.0 rebounds.

“She’s the motor that makes us go,” Morningstar said. “To have a true point guard who wants to pass first is a huge blessing.”

Caitlin Staley, a 6-foot-3 junior, is receiving DI looks. She has long arms that helps protect the rim and is effective on offense around the basket. She scored nine against Loganville, but went for 27 two days earlier against Woodstock. Staley averages 9.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

The two senior wings also return – Brooklyn Begley is an outstanding shooter from range and Jordan Tanksley, who is also capable of knocking down the 3. Begley averages 11.7 points and 2.4 steals. Tanksley averages 8.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Other key contributors have been seniors Nadia Holliman, Sydney Peake and Jahlaila Owens, and junior Morgan McMurray. Holliman averages 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 points.

“We got to the first two years ago and we got to the second round last year and we’ve got everybody back,” Morningstar said. “I feel like we have the experience and we knows what it takes to get to that level and we’ve preached that all year long.”

Greenbrier plays again on Friday at home against Eastside.