Class 5A blog: Tough road pays off for Cass girls

The Colonels have two big-time scorers in Claire Davis and Londaisha Smith, who each scored their 1,000th career point this season. Davis, a first-team all-region choice a year ago, is a 6-foot-2 junior post who averages 13 points. Smith is a 5-9 senior wing who averages 17.8 points and 7.8 steals.

Davis is averaging six fewer points than last year, but the drop in production is misleading. She faces a double-team almost every possession and rarely plays in the fourth quarter when the game gets out of hand.

“Claire is a real matchup problem,” Jackson said. “She’s quicker than most posts, so she can step out and make the jumper, and if you put a smaller player on her, she’ll just post them up.”

Jackson called Smith, “The most underrated 2021 player in North Georgia.” She currently has three offers on the table. Smith has been the MVP of two tournaments.

Other top players on the team are 5-11 junior Justice Bennett, junior point guard Haley Johnson, senior Ariana Hames and senior Gracie Elkins, who transferred in from Kell. Johnson has made five all-tournament teams and Hames has been named to four.

The strength for Cass is its depth. The Colonels have 11 players who have scored in double figures this season and Jackson believes there are at least seven girls on the roster who can play at the college level.

Cass has been tested; it has played 29 games against ranked teams over the last four years. The Colonels were 17-9 a year ago and did not lose a non-region game. They defeated No. 10 Hiram 55-48 last week, overcoming a 12-point halftime deficit.

Starr’s Mill’s Hester joins 1,000 club

Jaclyn Hester scored 20 points against McIntosh and surpassed 1,000 points for her career. Hester, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, is the fifth player in school history to reach the milestone.