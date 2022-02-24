Class 5A blog: Setting up the second round of the state playoffs

Three Southwest DeKalb players made the all-region team: senior Alex Jackson, freshman Janiya McCoy and sophomore Brooklyn Scrubbs. Jackson leads the team at 11 points per game and is second in DeKalb County in free throw percentage (82.0). McCoy averages 4.5 steals and freshman Camille Files averages 3.3 assists.

Despite the limitations, Southwest continues to win. Last week the Panthers had a ceremony to recognize the program for winning their 1,000th game earlier in the season. With COVID restrictions loosened by the state, it was an opportunity to bring many of the former players and coaches back for the celebration. Southwest DeKalb’s girls became the first DeKalb County program to reach 1,000 wins when they defeated Columbia on Jan. 8. Many of those victories belong to Walton, who has won five state championships and has the basketball court named in her honor.

But Forest Park (19-6) will be a handful for Southwest to handle. The Panthers are tall and talented and they know how to win. Forest Park was second in the state last year after winning it all in 2020.

Forest Park defeated Wayne County 55-20 in the first round. Coach Steven Cole’s team is led by sophomore Yasmine Allen (19.7 points) and Jayda Brown (14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists), a pair of all-region players. Three of their losses have come against defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Woodward Academy.

Other top second-round girls games:

No. 8 Loganville at No. 5 Griffin: Loganville (20-7) survived the first round with a 62-58 win over Villa Rica, while Griffin (22-6) hammered Jones County 46-31 in its opener. Loganville is led by Sydney Bolden, the Region 8 Player of the Year, who averages 20 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 5.1 steals, and all-region pick Emaya Lewis. Griffin brings a balanced attack that features three quality juniors -- Aaliyah Duranham (15.3 points), Zy Thompson (12.9 points) and Leah Turner (12.4 points).

Best second-round boys games

No. 5 Jonesboro vs. No. 2 St. Pius, Saturday, 5 p.m. -- These two state-ranked powers met way back on Nov. 27, when St. Pius won 51-41 on a neutral court. St. Pius (26-3) brings a 12-game winning streak into the game, including Wednesday’s 65-53 win over rival Blessed Trinity. The Golden Lions are led by all-region picks Eamonn Kenah, Spencer Elliott and Grant Rowe. Jonesboro (19-8) had no trouble in its opener, dispatching Wayne County 80-60. Junior Devon Rainey (16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds), seniors Kaymen Brown (16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds) and Yannis Woods (8.2 points, 7.4 rebounds) lead the Cardinals.

No. 7 Lithonia at No. 3 Tri-Cities, Friday, 7:30 p.m. – Lithonia (21-8) got a combined 50 points from Caleb Taylor and Josh Daniel in its 67-61 first-round win over Cartersville. Tri-Cities (19-5) had no trouble with Coffee, posting a 78-56 win and upped its winning streak to eight games. This game will showcase Tri-Cities’ Simeon Cottle, the Region 3 Player of the Year, who averages 23.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Lithonia brings three all-Region 5 players into the contest – Chase Champion, Kendrick Merrit and Taylor.

Biggest first-round surprises – Boys

It’s been a down year for Dutchtown, which entered the state playoffs as the No. 4 seed from Region 4. But the proud Bulldogs, who won the state title two years ago, flashed their teeth with a 57-56 win over Region 2 champion Northside-Columbus on Monday. Northside took a late 56-55 lead, but Dutchtown responded with the winning basket.

New Manchester, which finished fourth in the very balanced Region 6, went to Athens and defeated Clarke Central 52-47. The game was tied 36-36 going into the fourth quarter when New Manchester took the lead and never relinquished it. Clarke had been riding a wave of emotion that culminated with its first back-to-back region championship.

Biggest first-round surprises – Girls

Northside-Columbus, which fell to a fourth seed after getting plunked a couple of times in the Region 2 tournament, rose up to knock off No. 6-ranked Union Grove 53-42. Northside (21-7) took an early lead and dealt Union Grove (21-5) its first loss since Jan. 24.

Two other ranked southside teams also got the bum’s rush in the first round, losing on their home court. No. 10 Eagle’s Landing was beaten 54-38 by Harris County and No. 9 McIntosh lost 44-42 to Stockbridge.

Harris County (15-11) is led by sophomore Brooke Bass (16.1 points) and senior Jherni Carter-Ransom (13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds). Stockbridge is led by Region 4 player of the year Carrington Wilson and first-teamer Janiyah Jones.

It wasn’t a huge surprise, but St. Pius, the No. 3 team from Region 5, went on the road and took down Region 7 No. 2 Cass 55-52 on Tuesday. The Golden Lions were up 37-18 midway in the third quarter and weathered the storm. St. Pius was aggressive and took the ball to the basket, while Cass settled for outside shots, taking 44 3-pointers.

Second-round girls schedule: Forest Park at Southwest DeKalb, Loganville at Griffin, Ware County at Hiram, Northside-Columbus at New Manchester, Harris County at Maynard Jackson, Calhoun at Woodward Academy, Stockbridge at Greenbrier, St. Pius at Warner Robins.

Second-round boys schedule: Jonesboro at St. Pius, Dutchtown at Loganville, Warner Robins at Hiram, Walnut Grove at Eagle’s Landing, Griffin at Chapel Hill, Lithonia at Tri-Cities, New Manchester at Woodland, Calhoun at Veterans.