First round state basketball roundups from Wednesday

7A Boys

Archer 62, Roswell 52

Damoni Harrison led Archer with 28 points to go with seven rebounds as the Tigers won at Roswell. Mark Peah scored 11 points for Archer and Christian Drummer scored eight points. For Roswell, Jackson Kemp tied for the game high in points with 28, and Mason Kemp added 17 points for the Hornets.

East Coweta 56, South Gwinnett 49

Austen Colton and Delrecco Gillespie each scored 15 points for East Coweta, with Colton scoring 12 of his 15 in the second half. Samuel Moss also scored 13 points for the host Indians, who trailed South Gwinnett 41-40 after the third quarter.

West Forsyth 68, Mill Creek 61

West Forsyth, leading 26-21 at halftime and 47-41 heading into the fourth quarter, held on at home against Mill Creek thanks to 29 points from Jake Mooney, who led all scorers.

Pebblebrook 86, Parkview 82

Kami Young led Pebblebrook with 24 points and the host Falcons got 19 points from Nyle Hillmon, 15 points from Jaiun Simon and 12 points from Andre Young. Parkview’s Asher Woods led all scorers with 31 points and Mike Matthews scored 22 points for the Panthers.

7A Girls

Norcross 54, Roswell 45

Norcross got 17 points from Zaria Hurston in its home win over Roswell. LaNiya Kenon scored 14 points for Norcross, and DeNaeja Morton and Jania Akins each scored 10 points for the Lady Blue Devils.

6A Boys

Westlake 62, Glynn Academy 60

Gaddis Heath led host Westlake with 19 points and hit the game-winning three-pointer. Jalal McKie scored 17 points with three three-pointers and Rodrecas Rouse scored 16 points for the Lions.

6A Girls

Pebblebrook 68, Newton 33

Pebblebrook pulled away in the second quarter and cruised to a home win as Nia Morgan led the Lady Falcons with 24 points. Kania Seymour scored 20 points for host Pebblebrook, and Iryana Muckle scored 10 points.

Rome 60, Cambridge 59

Rome eked out a home win over Cambridge on the strength of 18 points from Breana Griffin. Also for the Lady Wolves, Treneisha Adams scored 14 points and Pinky Nation had 11 points.

5A Boys

Lithonia 67, Cartersville 61

No. 2 seed Lithonia was led by juniors Caleb Taylor (26) and Josh Daniel (24)—who combined for 52 of the Bulldogs’ 67 points.

5A Girls

Loganville 62, Villa Rica 58

No. 2 seed Loganville trailed 16-13 after the first quarter and used a 14-5 scoring advantage in the second quarter to go up 27-21 at the half. The Red Devils led 42-41 after the third quarter and Villa Rica’s Kaela Ward hit a three-pointer to make it a 59-58 game with 48 seconds left before Loganville closed out the victory.

4A Boys

Druid Hills 69, Chestatee 43

No. 1 seed Druid Hills cruised past visiting Chestatee and was led by Harry Gewirtz’s game-high 20 points. Keshawn Evans finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds and Jo Williams added 11 points and five assists.

4A Girls

Pickens 83, Riverdale 44

No. 2 seed Pickens jumped out to a 23-6 lead after the first quarter and took a 40-15 advantage into the half. The pace picked up in the second half and Pickens extended the lead to 62-31 heading into the final frame.

3A Boys

Sumter County 76, Hephzibah 54

Kyric Davis and DJ Hurley each scored 22 to lead Sumter County. The Panthers will play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in the second round.

White County 62, Salem 58

White County trailed by as many as 18 points before coming back to advance. Jadon Yey scored 22 points, Silas Mulligan and Kenny Simpson scored 14 points. Jewell Wilson scored 14 points for Salem.

3A Girls

Lumpkin County 84, Redan 51

Top-ranked Lumpkin County is one step closer to the program’s first-ever title after moving past Redan. Averie Jones led with 26 points, Lexi Pierce scored 25 points, Mary Mullinax finished with 18 points and Kate Jackson scored 15 points. The Indians will play Tattnall County in the second round.

2A Boys

Northeast 87, Berrien 62

No. 2 seed Northeast, Macon was led by Travion Solomon’s game-high 24 points and six assists. Dual sport athlete Zion Odoms posted 18 points and 15 rebounds and Dre Pettigrew also finished with a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jaylon Stephens added 10 points, five assists and three steals.

2A Girls

Elbert County 56, South Atlanta 33

No. 2 seed Elbert County had eight different Lady Devils contribute points in Wednesday’s home victory. Aaniyah Allen led with a game-high 11 points, Niya Moon and Brenasia Faust each scored nine, Jamia Allen and Terrace Hester both finished with eight. Elbert County also got four points apiece from Keitasia Glaze and Aameriah Allen and Chloe Robertson finished with two points.

A Public Boys

A Public Girls

Clinch County 49, Wilcox County 43

No. 1 seeded Clinch County trailed 22-20 at the half before rallying past visiting Wilcox County. The Panthers used a 16-4 scoring advantage in the third quarter to grab a 10-point lead (36-26) before closing out the victory.

A Private Boys

First Presbyterian Day 59, Savannah Christian 51

Top-seed First Presbyterian Day survived overtime to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Jakhari Williams led the Vikings wi.h a game-high 23 points and teammate Jay King finished with 19 points. Nick Jordan (6) and Darius Patterson (5) also contributed in the victory.

Social Circle 114, Atlanta Classical 36

Top-seed Social Circle saw every player score points in an emphatic 78-point win over Atlanta Classical. Tyrhell Branch led the Redskins with 22 points and teammates KJ Reid (15), Quin Jackson (14), Lamarius Jackson (12) and Jaylin Robinson (11) also scored in double figures.

A Private Girls

Fellowship Christian 44, George Walton Academy 35

Host Fellowship Christian defeated George Walton Academy led by Cate Hardin’s 31 points. Alden Hays had eight points for the Lady Paladins.