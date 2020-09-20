X

Class 5A blog: Rough weekend for ranked teams

ajc.com

High schools | 22 minutes ago
By Stan Awtrey, For the AJC

It was a rough week for the ranked teams that played on Friday night. Three of the seven teams in action were beaten, although each of the losses came to either a ranked team, an opponent from a higher classification – or both.

The winners

The three ranked teams that won on Friday were: No. 3 Cartersville, a 35-3 victor over Alexander; No. 6 Veterans, a 30-6 winner over Jones County; and No. 8 Calhoun, a 14-7 winner of Cedartown. No. 1 Blessed Trinity finally got to play a game and defeated Class A Private No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 38-14 on Saturday.

Cartersville got a four-touchdown effort from Quante Jennings, who rushed for 107 yards. Jennings now has eight touchdowns for the Purple Hurricanes (3-0). Nasir Grandberry had a pair of tackles behind the line.

Calhoun’s Christian Lewis threw a 55-yard screen pass to Jerrian Hames or a touchdown with 5:30 left in the game to push the Yellow Jackets to victory. Hames had scored the first touchdown on a 16-yard run.

The losers

No. 4 Coffee was beaten 17-10 by Class 6A Houston County on a fourth-quarter pick-six from Cam Stewart. No. 7 Woodward Academy was beaten 23-3 by Class 4A No. 1 Marist. No. 8 Clarke Central dropped a 24-7 decision to Class 4A No. xx Oconee County.

Taking the week off were No. 1 Warner Robins, No. 5 Ware County and No. 10 St. Pius.

Who’s hot

Harris County improved to 3-0 with a 14-13 win over Upson-Lee. … Ola opened with its third straight win, a 49-7 victory over Spalding. … Woodland won its third straight by rolling over McDonough 54-12. … Cass held off Sequoyah 15-10 and improved to 3-0. … Walnut Grove ended a 15-game losing streak by beating Social Circle 42-16.

