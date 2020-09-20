Class 5A blog: Rough weekend for ranked teams

Cartersville got a four-touchdown effort from Quante Jennings, who rushed for 107 yards. Jennings now has eight touchdowns for the Purple Hurricanes (3-0). Nasir Grandberry had a pair of tackles behind the line.

Calhoun’s Christian Lewis threw a 55-yard screen pass to Jerrian Hames or a touchdown with 5:30 left in the game to push the Yellow Jackets to victory. Hames had scored the first touchdown on a 16-yard run.