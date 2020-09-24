Class 5A blog: Great non-region matchups on the schedule

Eastside vs. Alcovy (Sharp Stadium): Eastside (1-1) will play the second Newton County rivalry against Alcovy (0-3), which competes in Class 6A. Eastside leads the series 11-3 and has won the last six meetings, including 42-28 in 2019.

Eastside has been a rushing machine. The Eagles average 332 yards on the ground, with Dallas Johnson (433 yards, one TD), Sincere Johnson (101 yards, one TD) and Terrencd Reed (90 yards, one TD) leading the way.

Ware County at Thomson: No. 4 Ware County (2-0) will have its hands full when the Gators travel to play Thomson (2-0), the No. 10 team in Class 4A. Ware County did not play last week.

Ware County is averaging 156 yards on the ground and 232 yards in the air and has scored nine touchdowns. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 445 yards and three touchdowns and run for 232 yards and five touchdowns. Nine different players have caught passes, with James Daniels leading with six receptions.

Thomson likes to keep it on the ground and average 235 yards rushing. The Bulldogs are led by running back Tay Martin. He has carried 53 times for 347 yards and five touchdowns.

Their only previous meeting came way back in 2002, when No. 1-ranked Thomson won 51-35 in the second round of the playoffs.

Riverwood at Woodward Academy: No. 10 Woodward Academy (0-2) is still trying to find its footing on offense. The War Eagles have scored only three points in losing to Class A Private No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian and Class 5A No. 1 Marist.

Quarterback Banks Snelling has thrown for 134 yards, but has three interceptions. Damari Alston has rushed for 179 yards, with 164 of those in the opener against ELCA.

The Woodward defense has been stout. Spencer Snipe and Errington Truesdell lead the team with 18 tackles. Snipe has two sacks and Truesdell has one sack and two tackles for loss. They’ll try to slow a Riverwood offense that scored 71 points against woeful North Springs in the opener.

Woodward is 8-0 all-time against Riverwood. Woodward won the last meeting 39-34 in 2017.