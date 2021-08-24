Class 5A blog: Four significant wins from opening week

The most significant win in Class 5A was Creekside’s victory over Grayson. Any win over a school in a higher classification is good. When it’s a win over the defending state champion, it’s great. The second-most significant was Starr’s Mill’s impressive win over Newnan, where the Panthers proved that old-school football still works in today’s chuck-it-all-over-the-world methodology.
But there were several other significant wins during the first week. Here are four of them:
Griffin beats rival Spalding in coach Rusty Easom’s debut: The Bears came from behind in Easom’s first game as head coach to beat Spalding for the sixth straight year. Easom was the defensive coordinator on the Griffin team that won the state championship in 2013. In his debut, the Bears got two touchdown passes from Khalfani Harps in the 32-14 win.
Dutchtown crosses the bridge: The Bulldogs, who had 45 freshmen and sophomores on last year’s 6-5 team, appear ready to regain the form that allowed them to win 25 games in 2018-19. Dutchtown opened with a 28-10 win over Lanier, a team they lost to a year ago. “With the opportunity to have an offseason this year, some good quality work this summer, we’re definitely looking forward to this upcoming season,” Fedd said.
Northside Columbus overpowers rival Columbus: Northside rolled out a powerful running game and whipped Columbus 55-21. Junior Malachi Hosley ran 10 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns and sophomore Devaughn Scott ran seven times for 131 yards and two touchdowns. It was the third straight time Northside has prevailed; the Patriots lead the series 14-4. The Patriots started last season 4-1, but lost four in a row to complete a 4-5 campaign. Northside didn’t get a chance to enjoy it for long; this week’s game against LaGrange has been cancelled due to COVID protocols.
Chamblee has won four straight: The Bulldogs hammered North Spring 59-21 in the season opener and have won four in a row dating to 2020. Chamblee is playing a non-region schedule again this year as Bob Swank tries to continue rebuilding the numbers and ability at the DeKalb County school. Quarterback Fabian Walker and an opportunistic defense have Chamblee pointed in the right direction. Sydyk Ross had two takeaways – a fumble and a pick-six.
On the COVID watch
No. 3 Ware County had its game against Bartram Trail (Fla.) cancelled, but was able to find a replacement suitor in Eagle’s Landing Christian. ELCA, the No. 2 team in Class A Private, had its game against Heritge cancelled because of COVID.