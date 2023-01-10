Class 5A blog: Eagle’s Landing getting back down to business

Montgomery said, “Last year’s group was flashy, high flying, but we began to lose focus. Coach Sharman White at Pace Academy (who won seven state titles at Miller Grove) said the hardest thing is to go back-to-back. The reason is you really don’t enjoy it the first time, so that pressure is on you. And if it’s on you as a grown person, how do think it is on the kids?

“The difficulty is keeping everybody on the same page. If everybody will do what they do … if I can continue to coach and if everybody else can come in and fill the minutes they’ve been asked to fill, everything changes for us.”

Thomas, a 6-3 senior, can play anywhere on the court. He loves to attack the basket and get to the rim, but has the ability to step outside and knock down the 3-pointer, which he did on back-to-back possessions against Hughes that proved to ignite the offense at the most needed time. He had 29 points and 12 rebounds against Hughes.

Joining Thomas in the starting lineup is 6-foot-7 Kenny Brayboy, 6-3 junior Chris Morris and 6-foot guards Khylan McKennie and Clark Mastin. But the team has a deep bench that includes lockdown defender Elijah Robinson, 6-4 junior Jaden Davenport (just back from a broken arm), Tylon Redmond and freshman Maddox Melancon.

“At the beginning of the year they called us ‘David and His Disciples,’” Montgomery said. “He may be our savior at times, but all those kids out there, they matter.”

Eagle’s Landing is currently tied with rival Dutchtown for first place in Region 2; the first meeting between the clubs will be Friday at Eagle’s Landing.

“It’s going to be sold out, so if you’re going to come, you’d better come early,” Montgomery said.

Kell coach earns 250th win

Kell boys coach Jermaine Sellers earned the 250th win of his career last week when the Longhorns defeated Chattahoochee 75-52. Seller, who played at Campbell under Hall of Fame coach David Boyd, has won two region championships, and taken his team to the quarterfinals twice, the semifinals once and the championship game in 2021.

Tuesday’s best games

Girls

In Region 1, Greenbrier (13-3, 2-0) travels to play Statesboro (12-3, 2-0) for a share of first place in the league. Greenbrier had three outstanding seniors – Caitlin Staley, Trinity Barrow and Zuri Goldsbrerry. Staley is a 6-foot-3 senior who has a handful of DI offers. Statesboro is equally balanced behind the trio of Alyssa Staten, Ashari Washington and Reya Johnson. Staten, a 6-4 junior, averages 16.6 points and 15.5 rebounds and should have an interesting battle with Staley.

In Region 4, Decatur (9-6, 3-0) will host Arabia Mountain (15-1, 3-0), with the winner moving into first place. Decatur is led by sophomore Cornelia Ellington (19.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.2 steals) and 6-foot-3 senior Marlo Sims (14 points, 11.6 rebounds). Arabia Mountain is led by Myori Pruitt, captain Sierra Burns and Malaya Jones.

Boys

In Region 4, Lithonia (11-3, 3-0) travels to Tucker (9-5, 3-0), with the winner taking over first place. Tucker, led by all-state player Josiah Lawson – named best passer in 6A last season by Sandy’s Spiel -- warmed up with a 72-56 non-region win over Cedar Shoals. Lithonia, led by senior Caleb Taylor, beat region contender Decatur 53-51 on Friday.

In crazy Region 8, Eastside (13-2, 4-1) will travel to Winder-Barrow (10-7, 3-1). Eastside had its 12-game winning streak broken on Friday with a 58-56 loss to Flowery Branch. Winder-Barrow has not played since its 69-65 win over Flowery Branch a week ago. Heritage (11-5, 3-1) hosts Jefferson (6-9, 2-2) on Tuesday.