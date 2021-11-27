Class 5A blog: Each of Final Four worthy of title talk

The Clarke defense turned Calhoun away at the 3 to open the third quarter and forced the Yellow Jackets to settle for a Sergio Sanchez field goal. But the floodgates began to open when Lewis threw a 29-yard touchdown to Quin Smith and a 7-yard touchdown by Caden Williams completed the scoring.

Warner Robins 49, Jones County 21: The Demons (12-1) got 134 rushing yards and five touchdowns from Fred Perry and broken open a 21-21 tie with a big second half. Jones County’s chances took a hit when quarterback John Alan Richter (who had thrown two touchdown passes) had to leave the game after a hard hit and was unable to return. Warner Robins also got a momentum-changing blocked field goal that Antwon Jackson returned for a touchdown and 25-yard touchdown from Chaz Sturn.

Creekside 20, Whitewater 13: Creekside (11-2) got another strong defensive effort and Malik Tullis returned a fumble for a touchdown. Cameron Burch and QB Nyqua Lett ran for touchdowns for the Seminoles, who ended Whitewater’s 11-game winning streak.

Blessed Trinity 49, Villa Rica 7: The Titans (9-4) got a five-touchdown performance from Justice Haynes and broke the game open in the second half. Villa Rica scored first on Ty McKey’s 70-yard run, but had two of its turnovers blossom into points for BT, whose Cole Weaver had a 40-yard scoop and score and Cole Weaver added a 35-yard pick-six.