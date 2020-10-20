Class 5A blog: Coffee sidesteps virus issues for hot start

Wilkerson and many of the others on the team were first thrust into the spotlight in 2018, when the Trojans lost to Lanier in the Class 6A quarterfinal. That team started two freshmen and two sophomores and fell just short of making the semifinal round.

“We were practically a JV team,” Pruitt said. “But we were able to make it to the third round and they got some great experience. These guys have been in some big games.” Coffee reached the quarterfinal round again in 2019 and is seeking its seventh straight trip to the playoffs.

The Trojans have a new offensive coordinator this season and were handicapped by the COVID shutouts that prevented spring practice and summer camps – the times when most new systems are put into place. Coffee is using junior Maurice Turner (5-10, 175) in multiple spots and he’s caught 20 passes for a 21.5-yard average.

The defense has been solid and has posted two shutouts. Pruitt said defense isn’t big – “We’ve got a bunch of Mini-Me’s back there,” he said -- but the group runs well and has good quickness and strength. Junior Anthony Gaskin (6-2, 195) is a prospect at linebacker, where he leads the team with 54 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. Safety Jacob Lindsey has 35 tackles and caused two fumbles.