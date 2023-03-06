Class 5A blog: Championships feature No. 1 vs. No. 2 in boys and girls

The No. 1 Warner Robins girls will play No. 2 Kell on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and the No. 1 Kell boys will play No. 2 Eagle’s Landing at 7:30 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum. Each of those four teams have taken their turn at the top of the rankings during the season.

“It really hasn’t hit me yet,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said after his team’s semifinal win at the University of West Georgia. “Because the goal is to win it. A couple of years ago it was our first experience, not knowing what to expect. This year I think we would be more prepared and ready.”