Class 5A blog: A look at the state semifinals

Coffee: The Trojans are the No. 3 seed from Region 1 and have won all three of their playoff games on the road. Coach Robby Pruitt’s team has gotten home in the wee hours of the morning the last two weeks and has played 15 of its last 16 playoff games away from home. So being away from home isn’t a shock to these guys. Key players: QB A.J. Wilkerson, RB Maurice Turner, WR Kenneth Davis, LB Anthony Gaskin, LB Brandon High, DB Jacob Lindsey. How they got here: Coffee def. Ola 31-7, def. Starr’s Mill 24-9, def. Calhoun 27-17. What they must do to win: The Trojans must minimize the turnovers and prevent the quick-strike ‘Canes from changing the pace of the game. Coffee will better served if it can manage the game and prevent it from becoming a race. The Trojans have the sort of experienced offense capable of getting it done. The defense must limit – eliminate probably isn’t possible – the big plays by Cartersville’s explosive offense.

Cartersville: The Purple Hurricanes are the No. 2 seed from Region 7. Their only loss came against Class 7A Cherokee which ended a state-record 62-game regular-season winning streak. They beat Calhoun to earn the second seed, which helped them earn a home game. Key players: QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, RB Quante Jennings, WR Sam Phillips, WR Devonte Ross, DB Evan Slocum, ILB Gavin Geros, DB Amarai Orr. How they got here: Cartersville def. Maynard Jackson 56-6, def. St. Pius 31-19, def. Ware County 34-31. What they must do to win: It would behoove Cartersville to avoid playing from behind like it did last week against Ware County. But the Hurricanes are one of those teams with the tradition (four state titles, most recently 2015 and 2016) and the experience to avoid getting flustered. Playing at home is a huge benefit for Cartersville, which has lost only two games – both in the playoffs -- at Sam Weinman Stadium over the last five seasons.