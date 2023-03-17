Class 5A blog: A final look at boys basketball season

Best big man: Peyton Marshall, Kell. Marshall was the Region 6 Player of the Year and on GPB’s all-state team and the 7-foot, 290-pound Marshall is a huge presence – when he stays on the court. Marshall is effective around the basket, uses his size to grab every rebound and is an excellent passer. But his size causes the referees to see everything – even when it might be overlooked if committed by another player. The attention often causes him to get in foul trouble. He’s a fine player who will continue to get better and could one day be playing in the NBA.

Freshman to watch: Chris Perry, Bradwell Institute: He probably contributed as much as any freshman in the state. He averaged 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Region 1 champions. The 6-4 forward is still growing into his tall, lanky frame, but he’s got a nice outside shot, doesn’t mind digging in on defense and can play above the rim.

Best playoff run: Jones County. The Greyhounds finished fourth in Region 2, but wound up reaching the Final Four, where they ran into league nemesis Eagle’s Landing. Jones County took out Region 1 champion Bradwell Institute, No. 10 Tucker and No. 3 Hiram – all on the road – to reach semifinals. Seniors Jaylen Sanford and Daethun Harris did a nice job of keeping the otherwise young team on track.

Team to beat for 2023-23: Kell will have the honor of being the favorite again next season. With Peyton Marshall and C.J. Brown coming back, the Longhorns have a tremendous nucleus that no one else can match. Kell will try to become the firsts team to repeat in 5A since Jonesboro in 2014-15.

Biggest wish: Schools should make sure their statistics are entered in the MaxPreps system. This is helpful to everyone – from parents to reporters to college scouts. The task can be assigned to a manager and will take 10 minutes.