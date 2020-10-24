X

Class 4A: Ranked teams emerge unscathed following Week 8 action

Oct. 23, 2020 - Norcross, Ga: A GHSA football is shown before the Georgia high school football game between Cedar Grove and GAC at Greater Atlanta Christian, Friday, October 23, 2020 in Norcross, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog | 49 minutes ago
By Craig Sager II

Cairo scored in all three phases during its 41-18 win over Monroe and saw running back Tay Solomon account for three touchdown runs. Jeffery Jones returned an interception for a touchdown and teammate Emanuel Wilson added a 98-yard punt return touchdown that helped Cairo build a 28-0 lead. Cairo also got a passing touchdown from Braylon Robinson to Jaylen Spence. The Tornadoes returned an interception and a fumble for touchdowns and also got a 21-yard touchdown pass that helped cut the deficit to 28-18 entering the final quarter. Also, Thomas County Central edged Westover 26-25 for a big Region 1 win.

In Region 2, No. 3 Carver-Columbus improved to 5-0 with a 42-6 win over Jordan, Columbus defeated Spencer 48-15 and Troup beat Shaw 16-12. Troup jumped out to a 16-0 lead with 7:10 left in the third quarter and held off Shaw’s rally to improve to 4-1 in Region 2. AJ Tucker rushed for a 7-yard touchdown and Cody Bray kicked a 22-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 10-0 at the half and Taeo Todd’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Troup its 16-0 lead.

Region 3 saw No. 8 Islands improve to 4-0 with a 38-8 win over Beach and New Hampstead also improving to 4-0 with a 61-0 blowout over Savannah.

In Region 4, No. 10 Baldwin improved to 3-0 with a 19-13 win over West Laurens and Westside-Macon picked up a key region win in its 28-6 triumph over Howard.

Fayette County was a big winner on Friday—defeating McDonough 27-6 to improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 5. Shaquille Ancrum ran in a 67-yard touchdown and Kyle Butler scored on a 12-yard fumble recovery to put the Tigers up 12-0 early before they secured the 27-6 win. Nasir Bashir came up with an interception in the end zone at the end of the half to help Fayette County preserve its 12-0 edge. McDonough scored to open the second half, but Fayette County responded with a pair of Andre Wright touchdown runs to close out the home victory.

No. 4 ranked Stephenson kept its perfect season alive with a 19-7 win over DeKalb County counterpart and Region 6 opponent Miller Grove.

In Region 7, No. 9 Cedartown looked dominant with a 44-8 win over Northwest Whitfield and Heritage-Catoosa stunned Central-Carroll with a 28-27 victory.

Region 8 saw No. 6 ranked Flowery Branch top North Oconee in a double-overtime thriller. Falcons running back Jaizen Ellingham found the end zone four times in the 42-35 double-overtime win, including the tying touchdown that forced a second overtime and the game-winner moments later. North Oconee quarterback Bubba Chandler was brilliant as well, completing an 80-yard touchdown pass. Also, the No. 2 ranked Jefferson Dragons got touchdowns from seven different players for a big 49-0 homecoming win over visiting Cedar Shoals. Jefferson QB Malaki Starks tossed a pair of touchdown passes and added a rushing score, Jaheim Hardy scored on a blocked punt, Brian Habeck added a defensive score, and backup quarterback Carter Stephenson added another — all before the break. Jordan Perry added Jefferson’s seventh and final touchdown in the third quarter.

About the Author

Craig Sager II

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.