Class 4A: Ranked teams emerge unscathed following Week 8 action

Cairo scored in all three phases during its 41-18 win over Monroe and saw running back Tay Solomon account for three touchdown runs. Jeffery Jones returned an interception for a touchdown and teammate Emanuel Wilson added a 98-yard punt return touchdown that helped Cairo build a 28-0 lead. Cairo also got a passing touchdown from Braylon Robinson to Jaylen Spence. The Tornadoes returned an interception and a fumble for touchdowns and also got a 21-yard touchdown pass that helped cut the deficit to 28-18 entering the final quarter. Also, Thomas County Central edged Westover 26-25 for a big Region 1 win.
In Region 2, No. 3 Carver-Columbus improved to 5-0 with a 42-6 win over Jordan, Columbus defeated Spencer 48-15 and Troup beat Shaw 16-12. Troup jumped out to a 16-0 lead with 7:10 left in the third quarter and held off Shaw’s rally to improve to 4-1 in Region 2. AJ Tucker rushed for a 7-yard touchdown and Cody Bray kicked a 22-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 10-0 at the half and Taeo Todd’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Troup its 16-0 lead.
Region 3 saw No. 8 Islands improve to 4-0 with a 38-8 win over Beach and New Hampstead also improving to 4-0 with a 61-0 blowout over Savannah.
In Region 4, No. 10 Baldwin improved to 3-0 with a 19-13 win over West Laurens and Westside-Macon picked up a key region win in its 28-6 triumph over Howard.
Fayette County was a big winner on Friday—defeating McDonough 27-6 to improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 5. Shaquille Ancrum ran in a 67-yard touchdown and Kyle Butler scored on a 12-yard fumble recovery to put the Tigers up 12-0 early before they secured the 27-6 win. Nasir Bashir came up with an interception in the end zone at the end of the half to help Fayette County preserve its 12-0 edge. McDonough scored to open the second half, but Fayette County responded with a pair of Andre Wright touchdown runs to close out the home victory.
No. 4 ranked Stephenson kept its perfect season alive with a 19-7 win over DeKalb County counterpart and Region 6 opponent Miller Grove.
In Region 7, No. 9 Cedartown looked dominant with a 44-8 win over Northwest Whitfield and Heritage-Catoosa stunned Central-Carroll with a 28-27 victory.
Region 8 saw No. 6 ranked Flowery Branch top North Oconee in a double-overtime thriller. Falcons running back Jaizen Ellingham found the end zone four times in the 42-35 double-overtime win, including the tying touchdown that forced a second overtime and the game-winner moments later. North Oconee quarterback Bubba Chandler was brilliant as well, completing an 80-yard touchdown pass. Also, the No. 2 ranked Jefferson Dragons got touchdowns from seven different players for a big 49-0 homecoming win over visiting Cedar Shoals. Jefferson QB Malaki Starks tossed a pair of touchdown passes and added a rushing score, Jaheim Hardy scored on a blocked punt, Brian Habeck added a defensive score, and backup quarterback Carter Stephenson added another — all before the break. Jordan Perry added Jefferson’s seventh and final touchdown in the third quarter.
