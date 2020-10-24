Class 4A: Ranked teams emerge unscathed following Week 8 action

In Region 2, No. 3 Carver-Columbus improved to 5-0 with a 42-6 win over Jordan, Columbus defeated Spencer 48-15 and Troup beat Shaw 16-12. Troup jumped out to a 16-0 lead with 7:10 left in the third quarter and held off Shaw’s rally to improve to 4-1 in Region 2. AJ Tucker rushed for a 7-yard touchdown and Cody Bray kicked a 22-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 10-0 at the half and Taeo Todd’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Troup its 16-0 lead.

Region 3 saw No. 8 Islands improve to 4-0 with a 38-8 win over Beach and New Hampstead also improving to 4-0 with a 61-0 blowout over Savannah.