Class 4A Blog: What to Watch For Week 5

As for the top matchups to watch this week, here’s my two favorites:

Islands vs. No. 6 Jenkins: The Sharks will take on Jenkins in the season opener for both teams on Friday. This past season, Jenkins scored a 20-7 victory and proceeded to sweep its way through Region 3-AAA with an 8-0 record before making a run to the state quarterfinals where they fell 14-6 to Crisp County. Jenkins has a 6-0 all-time record against Islands, but the last two meetings have been much more competitive than the first four with last year’s 13-point margin and Jenkins scoring an 18-14 victory over Islands in 2018.