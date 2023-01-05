BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of voting continues for a new speaker of the House
ajc logo
X

Class 4A Blog: Westminster, Luella, Griffin girls start strong in region action

High School Sports Blog
By Craig Sager II
56 minutes ago

Tuesday’s blog reset the boys landscape heading into the 2023 schedule and highlighted the most contested region races to look for. Today’s blog will shift to the girls side as the classification’s top brass opens up its region slate. Tuesday’s boys breakdown can be viewed HERE.

The Griffin Lady Bears are making noise this season after joining Class 4A from its previous home in Class 3A and is off to a blazing 13-1 start. A 66-47 defeat to No. 1 ranked Class 5A powerhouse Kell on Nov. 25 was the Bears’ only setback this season and the team has since rattled off 10-straight victories, including a massive 53-52 triumph over Baldwin this past Tuesday. That was not only a top 5 showdown between two of Class 4A’s top contenders, but it was a Region 2 battle that improved Griffin’s region record to 4-0. The two teams will faceoff again at Baldwin on Jan. 27. Baldwin started the season 0-4 with tough losses to Warner Robins, Grayson, Hughes and Central-Macon. The Braves have won five of their last eight contests and the three most recent losses were the one-point loss to Griffin, a 60-56 overtime loss to Campbell and a 70-54 loss to Class 7A Archer. Baldwin is still in position to enter the Region 2 tournament as a No. 1 seed and it is currently 2-1 with impressive wins over Spalding (63-33) and Howard (56-23).

Westminster and Holy Innocents’ are also Class 4A newcomers that are leading a stacked Region 6. Westminster scored a 55-51 win over Holy Innocents’ last month and is leading the standings with a 4-0 start. The two teams will faceoff again at Holy Innocents’ on Jan. 20 and Westminster will also have a pair of region games against Stephenson on Jan. 7 and Feb. 4. Southwest DeKalb is also a heavyweight in Region 6 and will look to avenge its 57-43 loss to Westminster last week when the teams square off on Jan. 31.

The conversation surrounding Class 4A would not be complete without the Luella Lions—who are determined to return to the finals after last year’s overtime heartbreaker to Marist. Luella is 7-4 this season with its only in-state loss coming to Kell. The team’s resume also includes a 71-0 win over Mt. Zion in Region 5 and a 66-62 win over Stockbridge, which was a top 10 showdown. The Lions will host Stockbridge on Jan. 27 and are coming off a massive 78-28 win over Lovett this past Tuesday.

About the Author

Craig Sager II
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff

Credit: Gareth Patterson

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
49m ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia receiver Arian Smith flourishes in expanded role
23h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia receiver Arian Smith flourishes in expanded role
23h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia State releases opponents, some dates for 2023 football schedule
28m ago
The Latest

Class 2A blog: Checking in on boys stat leaders
1h ago
GHSA to discuss instant replay, seating requirements, NIL deals
Burke County football coach Parker retires; won 208 games, 2011 state title
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top