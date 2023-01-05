Class 4A Blog: Westminster, Luella, Griffin girls start strong in region action

The Griffin Lady Bears are making noise this season after joining Class 4A from its previous home in Class 3A and is off to a blazing 13-1 start. A 66-47 defeat to No. 1 ranked Class 5A powerhouse Kell on Nov. 25 was the Bears’ only setback this season and the team has since rattled off 10-straight victories, including a massive 53-52 triumph over Baldwin this past Tuesday. That was not only a top 5 showdown between two of Class 4A’s top contenders, but it was a Region 2 battle that improved Griffin’s region record to 4-0. The two teams will faceoff again at Baldwin on Jan. 27. Baldwin started the season 0-4 with tough losses to Warner Robins, Grayson, Hughes and Central-Macon. The Braves have won five of their last eight contests and the three most recent losses were the one-point loss to Griffin, a 60-56 overtime loss to Campbell and a 70-54 loss to Class 7A Archer. Baldwin is still in position to enter the Region 2 tournament as a No. 1 seed and it is currently 2-1 with impressive wins over Spalding (63-33) and Howard (56-23).

Westminster and Holy Innocents’ are also Class 4A newcomers that are leading a stacked Region 6. Westminster scored a 55-51 win over Holy Innocents’ last month and is leading the standings with a 4-0 start. The two teams will faceoff again at Holy Innocents’ on Jan. 20 and Westminster will also have a pair of region games against Stephenson on Jan. 7 and Feb. 4. Southwest DeKalb is also a heavyweight in Region 6 and will look to avenge its 57-43 loss to Westminster last week when the teams square off on Jan. 31.