Class 4A Blog: Week 6 takeaways

There were significant region victories that highlighted the Week 6 slate and the most notable of those results were Spalding’s 34-0 win over Baldwin and Starr’s Mill’s 20-18 win over Troup. Host Spalding, ranked No. 8, shut out No. 10 Baldwin in the teams’ Region 2-AAAA opener. Spalding’s Cur’Tavian Clark threw two touchdown passes, finding Robert Henderson for a touchdown in the first quarter and Camauri Berry for a score in the fourth. Clark also had a short fumble return for a touchdown just before halftime to give Spalding a 20-0 lead at the half. Henderson also rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter, and Cedric Evans had a punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Spalding improved to 5-0, and Baldwin fell to 3-2. Also in Region 2, Perry defeated Howard 41-0 on the road in the first Region 2-AAAA game for both teams. The Panthers, ranked No. 4, got three touchdown passes from Colter Ginn, two in the first quarter and one in the third quarter. Perry led 17-0 at halftime and 27-0 after Ginn’s third touchdown pass. Perry improved to 4-1, and Howard fell to 3-2.

No. 4 Troup fought back at home from a 20-3 deficit in the fourth quarter but fell after Starr’s Mill quarterback Logan Inagawa picked up a fourth-and-1 at his own 29-yard line that allowed the Panthers to run out the clock. Starr’s Mill, which improved to 3-2 and 2-0 in Region 4-AAAA, got a 30-yard rushing touchdown from Inagawa and a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Dorsey Benefield in the first quarter and led 17-3 at halftime after a 32-yard Max Prozny field goal in the second quarter. After a scoreless third quarter, Prozny made a 28-yard field goal in the fourth to put the Panthers ahead 20-3. Troup got a 46-yard touchdown pass from Logan Sinkfield to Noah Dixon and a two-point conversion rush from Jabari Fannin to cut the score to 20-11, and the Tigers added a 13-yard touchdown rush from Ashton Williams to pull within two points. Troup fell to 4-1 and 1-1 in region play. Also in Region 4, LaGrange defeated Whitewater on Thursday to bounce back from its loss to Starr’s Mil and Fayette County scored a 25-12 win over Riverdale.

In Region 8, North Hall fortified its playoff aspirations with a 27-17 win over Cherokee Bluff. The Bears led 7-0 after a short run from Asher Wilson before North Hall responded with a 10-yard pass from Tanner Marsh to Ryals Puryear late in the first quarter to tie the game. Marsh scored on a 2-yard run late in the first half to put North Hall up 14-7. Michael Arbour kicked a 12-yard field goal for Cherokee Bluff but North Hall scored on a 40-yard fumble returned for a touchdown by Parker Carlton to take a 21-10 lead. The North Hall defense converted an interception returned for a touchdown to put the game out of reach with five minutes remaining. Wilson passed to Malcolm Millsap on a 10-yard touchdown with four minutes left but the onside kick failed. Additionally, East Forsyth moved to 4-0 for the first time in school history with a 21-0 road victory over Walnut Grove in a Region 8-AAAA matchup. The Broncos also improved to 2-0 in region play while Walnut Grove fell to 1-4 and 0-3 in the region. Troy Hoover rushed for an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Broncos a 7-0 halftime lead. Will Moffitt had rushing scores of 6 and 3 yards in the third quarter to put the game away.

No. 5 Bainbridge upset Class 5A No. 1 and defending champion Ware County at home, 35-21, as the Bearcats improved to 3-2 and the Gators fell to 3-2. Bainbridge scored a touchdown with 4:58 remaining for the game’s final points. … No. 2 North Oconee handled Chestatee in a Region 8 matchup, 56-0, to improve to 4-0 and 2-0 in the region. North Oconee led 42-0 at halftime.

No. 7 Burke County defeated Class 5A Statesboro 34-0 at home to improve to 5-0. Bears quarterback Sean Vandiver threw three touchdown passes to Jensen Brantley for 37, 34 and 9 yards. Brantley also rushed for a 1-yard score. On the kickoff to open the second half, Burke County’s Ronderius Gray had a 70-yard return for a touchdown.

Class 4A Week 6 Standings and Results

Region 1

Cairo 0-0, 5-1

Bainbridge 0-0, 3-2

Shaw 0-0, 3-3

Westover 0-0, 3-3

Hardaway 0-0, 0-6

Thursday, Sept. 21

Northside-Columbus 34, Westover 20

Friday, Sept. 22

Bainbridge 35, Ware County 21

Cairo 55, Salem 0

Peach County 47, Hardaway 6

Shaw 42, Jordan 6

Region 2

Spalding 1-0, 5-0

Perry 1-0, 4-1

Griffin 1-0, 1-4

Westside-Macon 0-0, 4-0

Baldwin 0-1, 3-2

Howard 0-1, 3-2

West Laurens 0-1, 2-3

Friday, Sept. 22

Perry 41, Howard 0

Spalding 34, Baldwin 0

Griffin 44, West Laurens 27

Region 3

Benedictine 0-0, 5-0

Burke County 0-0, 5-0

Wayne County 0-0, 4-1

Southeast Bulloch 0-0, 3-2

New Hampstead 0-0, 2-2

Islands 0-0, 0-5

Friday, Sept. 22

Burke County 34, Statesboro 0

Hephzibah 26, Southeast Bulloch 21

Wayne County 9, Jenkins 0

Region 4

Starr’s Mill 2-0, 3-2

Trinity Christian 2-0, 3-2

North Clayton 2-1, 4-2

Troup 1-1, 4-1

LaGrange 1-1, 3-2

Fayette County 1-1, 1-4

Whitewater 0-2, 2-3

Riverdale 0-3, 0-6

Thursday, Sept. 21

*LaGrange 35, Whitewater 0

Friday, Sept. 22

*Fayette County 25, Riverdale 12

*Starr’s Mill 20, Troup 18

*Trinity Christian 52, North Clayton 18

Region 5

Stockbridge 2-0, 3-2

Lovett 2-0, 2-3

McDonough 1-1, 3-1

Hampton 1-1, 2-3

Pace Academy 1-1, 2-3

Luella 1-1, 1-4

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-2, 0-6

Woodland-Stockbridge 0-2, 0-5

Friday, Sept. 22

Fellowship Christian 30, Lovett 24

Upson-Lee 56, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Region 6

Holy Innocents’ 0-0, 5-0

Miller Grove 0-0, 4-1

Stephenson 0-0, 4-1

Westminster 0-0, 3-2

Southwest DeKalb 0-0, 2-3

Hapeville Charter 0-0, 2-3

+Druid Hills 0-0, 3-1-1

+Clarkston 0-0, 1-4

+Stone Mountain 0-0, 0-5

Thursday, Sept. 21

Drew 34, Stone Mountain 0

Friday, Sept. 22

Heard County 37, Clarkston 0

Druid Hills 21, Southeast Whitfield 20

Hapeville Charter 34, Carver-Columbus 26

Stephenson 48, Tucker 42

Westminster 36, Riverwood 6

Region 7

Central-Carroll 0-0, 5-0

Northwest Whitfield 0-0, 4-1

Cedartown 0-0, 3-2

Heritage-Catoosa 0-0, 3-2

Sonoraville 0-0, 2-3

Southeast Whitfield 0-0, 1-4

Friday, Sept. 22

Cedartown 35, Dalton 27

Bradley Central 35, Heritage-Catoosa 16

Druid Hills 21, Southeast Whitfield 20

Region 8

North Hall 3-0, 5-0

East Forsyth 2-0, 4-0

North Oconee 2-0, 4-0

Cedar Shoals 2-1, 2-3

Madison County 1-1, 3-1

East Hall 1-2, 2-3

Cherokee Bluff 1-2, 1-4

Walnut Grove 0-3, 1-4

Chestatee 0-3, 0-5

+Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 1-4

+Seckinger 0-0, 0-5

Friday, Sept. 22

North Hall 27, Cherokee Bluff 17

*Cedar Shoals 10, East Hall 7

East Jackson 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0

*North Oconee 56, Chestatee 0

Forsyth Central 28, Seckinger 12

*East Forsyth 21, Walnut Grove 0