Class 4A Blog: Week 10 Primer

In Region 2, Kendrick vs. Shaw and LaGrange vs. Spencer will take place on Thursday. No. 3 ranked Carver-Columbus will face Columbus and Hardaway will play Jordan. Three matchups will take place on Friday in Region 3. No. 5 Benedictine will play Beaufort (SC) and Jenkins will play Class 3A Johnson-Savannah. The other matchup taking place in Region 3 will be No. 8 Islands vs. New Hampstead. Both of these teams are 4-0 heading into kickoff.

Region 4 pins No. 10 Baldwin against Spalding and Howard against Rutland on Friday. Perry and Westside-Macon will play their contest on Saturday. In Region 5, Fayette County faces Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, Hampton faces Riverdale and McDonough takes on Region 7′s Central-Carroll.