Class 4A Blog: Week 10 Primer

There are 25 games on the Week 10 slate for Class 4A, including four Thursday night games and two Saturday showdowns. In Region 1, Westover and No. 7 Bainbridge will face off on Thursday and Friday will see Dougherty vs. Monroe and Thomas County Central vs. Cairo meet in region play.
In Region 2, Kendrick vs. Shaw and LaGrange vs. Spencer will take place on Thursday. No. 3 ranked Carver-Columbus will face Columbus and Hardaway will play Jordan. Three matchups will take place on Friday in Region 3. No. 5 Benedictine will play Beaufort (SC) and Jenkins will play Class 3A Johnson-Savannah. The other matchup taking place in Region 3 will be No. 8 Islands vs. New Hampstead. Both of these teams are 4-0 heading into kickoff.
Region 4 pins No. 10 Baldwin against Spalding and Howard against Rutland on Friday. Perry and Westside-Macon will play their contest on Saturday. In Region 5, Fayette County faces Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, Hampton faces Riverdale and McDonough takes on Region 7′s Central-Carroll.
Region 6 has three region games on the slate. Arabia Mountain and Hapeville Charter face on Thursday. Friday will see Mays play Miller Grove and No. 1 Marist square off with No. 4 Stephenson in this week’s only top 10 showdown.
Central-Carroll will take on Region 5′s McDonough on Friday, while Northwest Whitfield faces Southeast Whitfield. Also, Pickens and Ridgeland will play their Region 7 contest on Saturday.
In Region 8, Cedar Shoals and North Oconee, No. 6 Flowery Branch and Madison County and No. 2 Jefferson and Chestatee will play on Friday.
The teams that are off this week on byes are Troup, West Laurens, Luella, North Clayton, Cedartown, Heritage-Catoosa and East Hall.
About the Author