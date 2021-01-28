Class 4A Blog: Week 10 boys rundown

The girls top 10 continues to excel against opponents within the classification and the trend will likely continue through the Week 10 schedule. At the top of the classification, No. 1 ranked Luella is cruising with a 17-2 overall record and 8-0 start in Region 5 play. The Lions’ only losses came to Class 7A’s Grayson and Rockdale County. In fact, the entire girls top 10 has only lost two games within the classification thus far, as today’s blog will point out.
No. 2 ranked Jefferson leads the Region 8 standings with a 6-0 start and is 14-3 on the season with two losses coming to Buford and the other defeat coming to St. Pius in cross-classification action. Baldwin is still unbeaten with a 9-0 record and is 5-0 in Region 4. The third-ranked Braves are coming off a 65-24 win over Perry this past Saturday and will visit the Panthers for a rematch Tuesday night.
Carver-Columbus sits at No. 4 in the latest poll and is 6-2 overall. The Tigers have won five-straight games, are 2-0 in Region 2 play and its only two losses were highly-competitive defeats to higher classification opponents (66-65 to Hughes and 57-54 to Lovejoy). Spalding rounds out the top 5 and is 12-3 on the year with a 5-0 start in Region 4. The Jags have a highly-anticipated home clash with No. 3 Baldwin a week from this Tuesday.
No. 6 Marist is the first team mentioned in this blog that has dropped a game within the classification. The War Eagles are 13-3 overall with a 7-1 Region 6 record that includes their 57-51 loss to Arabia Mountain back on Jan. 12. Marist will get an opportunity to even the score with the Rams next Tuesday when they visit Arabia Mountain. Arabia Mountain currently sits at No. 7 with an 8-0 overall record and 6-0 region record. The Rams will look to sweep their regular season home and away with Marist this upcoming Tuesday.
Cairo is making noise and cracked the poll at No. 8 following a 10-0 start and 5-0 Region 1 record. Troup is at No. 9 with a 7-4 start and flawless 3-0 Region 2 record. The Tigers’ only losses came in cross-classification play to Carrollton, East Coweta, Hughes and Collins Hill.
Finally, at No. 10 is 14-3 Pickens. The Dragons join Marist as the only teams in the poll that have dropped games within the classification this season. Pickens’ loss was a 52-45 defeat to Heritage-Catoosa back on Jan. 15 and the Dragons are 7-1 in Region 7 play.
About the Author