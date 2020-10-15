Class 4A Blog: Top Week 7 Matchups

Hapeville Charter at Marist

Region 6 will feature the only top 10 Class 4A Week 7 matchup with No. 1 Marist hosting No. 8 Hapeville Charter. Marist is coming off a prolonged two-week bye after having to cancel its matchup with Chapel Hill following a strong 3-0 start that features a 111-3 total margin of victory. Hapeville Charter, meanwhile comes off an impressive 21-0 win over Mays in last week’s region opener. Hapeville Charter opened its season with back-to-back losses to Class 7A opponents (North Forsyth and Milton) before its shutout victory over Mays. Marist opened its season with a 43-0 win over Holy Innocents' and then toppled Woodward Academy 23-3 and Hampton 45-0. This will be the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Northwest Whitfield at Central-Carroll

No. 6 ranked Northwest Whitfield will open up its Region 7 schedule at Central-Carroll with an opportunity to post its first 5-0 start to a season since 2013. The Bruins' strong start has seen sophomore quarterback Owen Brooker burst to the scene with his 64-of-100 passing for 912 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Receivers Ray Morrison and Matt Redmond have each hauled in four touchdowns and Morrison set a school-record with his 99-yard touchdown reception in Northwest Whitfield’s 20-7 win over North Murray. Last week, Northwest Whitfield observed its bye week. As for Central-Carroll, the Lions opened the season with a 14-7 loss to Temple before stringing together a three-game winning streak. In last week’s victory, Central-Carroll defeated Class 2A No. 10 Heard County 32-13. Running back Narada Levett has been the Lions' workhorse so far this season and has racked up 800 yards (200 yards per game) and eight touchdowns off of his team-high 118 carries. The senior has taken 69 carries for 531 yards and seven touchdowns in just the past two games.

Howard at West Laurens

West Laurens picked up a Region 4 victory last week in a 14-7 win over Spalding. Howard was off on a bye and so this will be the Huskies first region matchup. Howard opened its season with a 28-7 loss to Northside-Warner Robins before scoring a 37-20 win over Central-Macon and a 17-14 win over Effingham County before last week’s bye. These two programs have split the last two meetings, but West Laurens dominated the matchup 43-7 last season and owns a 10-2 all-time advantage in the series.