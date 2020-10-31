Class 4A Blog: Ranked teams sweep Week 9 competition

No. 7 Bainbridge picked up a 35-13 win over Dade Christian (FL) and No. 9 ranked Cedartown exploded to a 50-0 lead before closing out Ridgeland 56-12 to post the program’s fifth-straight victory. UGA-commit Cedric Washington ran in a pair of touchdowns to put the Bulldogs up 15-0. Jayden Johnson contributed touchdown runs of 66 and 20 yards later in the first half and Reece Tanner rushed for an 18-yard score to build Cedartown’s 36-0 halftime advantage. Jeremiah Johnson returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown to make it 50-0 before Ridgeland scored back-to-back touchdowns, but Harlem Diamond returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to provide the final margin.

Elsewhere in the classification, LaGrange’s breakthrough season continued Thursday night with a convincing 47-14 region victory over Jordan. The Grangers — who are currently scoring 35.6 ppg this season—averaged just seven points per game over their three previous seasons, and the dramatic improvements were seen once again with the team storming out to a 40-0 halftime lead over the visiting Red Jackets. Senior running back Kale Gibbs finished the night with four touchdowns, fullback Towson Partin added a 1-yard rushing score and quarterback Jaylan Brown connected with Tae Snead for a 35-yard passing touchdown. LaGrange is currently 4-1 in Region 2 and seeking to secure its first playoff berth since 2014.