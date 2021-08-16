Class 4A Blog: Jefferson becomes top favorite in 2021

There are several reasons for giving the nod to Jefferson and the first major factor is the return of five-star Georgia-commit Malaki Starks. The nation’s No. 1 ranked athlete will be back to fuel Jefferson’s potent rushing attack and he will have a cast of weapons around him to make stopping this year’s Dragons a daunting task for opposing defenses. Additionally, sophomore Sammy Brown has joined the team after having a major impact at Commerce last year as a running back and linebacker. Brown’s physical running earned him several offers and he has a long future ahead of him as a top playmaker for Jefferson. The secondary is young, but head coach Gene Cathcart has arguably the classification’s most proven and talented linebacking corps returning to lead this year’s defense. In short, Jefferson’s ability to control the football offensively with a unit capable of racking up more than 300 rushing yards per game, is going to be complimented with a physical and seasoned defense that is capable of stacking against the top offenses of the classification.

I will offer a wider look of the rest of Class 4A before the season kicks off this week, but the first post I wanted to make in regards to the 2021 season is that Jefferson is my favorite to hoist the trophy this year.