Class 4A Blog: Holiday tournaments get underway, No. 2 McDonough tops No. 1 Baldwin

McDonough’s victory will propel them to the top of next week’s poll and the Warhawks will return to the court for the Morris Bank Christmas Tournament Dec. 20-22 and will host the Chuck Miller Classic Basketball Tournament on Dec. 27-29. McDonough will face Redan in the first round on Dec. 27.

Madison County made noise this week by opening region play with a 59-55 win over No. 9 ranked North Oconee. Grant Smith (15), Jamarcus Carruth (13), Christ Rhodes (11) and Peyton South (10) all scored double-figures and the Red Raiders improved to 8-1 on the year. Madison County will host the Red Raider Christmas Classic on Dec. 21-22 and will open the tournament against Jasper County. Madison County’s girl team will square off with West Hall in the opening round. Jefferson is currently the No. 1 ranked girls team in Class 4A and defeated Madison County 61-46 last Friday. The Dragons will participate in a tournament from Dec. 28-30 and open against Johns Creek and will return to the region schedule on Jan. 4 against No. 5 ranked Chestatee.