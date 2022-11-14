Class 4A Blog: First Round Takeaways, dominance and late-game heroics

No. 5-ranked Benedictine will advance to the second round for the 11th-straight year following a 34-10 win over visiting Whitewater. After a scoreless opening frame, Whitewater led 7-0 and 10-3 in the second quarter, but the Cadets outscored the Wildcats 31-0 the rest of the game. Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek had a pair of rushing scores and two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Thomas Blackshear for Benedictine, which will host Spalding next week.

No. 9-ranked Wayne County led visiting Trinity Christian 21-13 at halftime, then added a touchdown and field goal in the fourth quarter to seal the 31-13 first-round win. The Yellow Jackets, who went 0-9 last season, are advancing to the second round under first-year head coach Jaybo Shaw and will travel to No. 3-ranked Perry next week.

Devin Ingram’s heroics led Stephenson to a thrilling 40-38 win over visiting Pace Academy. With the Jaguars trailing 38-26 in the fourth quarter, Ingram returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and then scored the game-winner on a 58-yard run with one minute remaining. Ingram finished with four touchdowns in total, returning another kickoff 70 yards to the end zone to go along with an 8-yard scoring scamper. Terrence Kiel scored four times for the Knights, including an 85-yard fumble return and a 44-yard run.

No. 1 ranked Cedartown jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead and improved to 11-0 on the season with a 49-0 win over Cedar Shoals. Quarterback Reece Tanner threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Harlem Diamond, ran in a 50-yard score on a fake punt and found Demarcus Gardner for a touchdown pass that was set up by Gardner’s interception just before the half. Diamond also added a 20-yard interception touchdown return in the first half. Juelz Davis provided the only points of the second half with his 13-yard touchdown run in the third.

Walnut Grove picked up its first-ever playoff win by beating Heritage-Catoosa 17-13. It was also Walnut Grove’s first time hosting a playoff game. Ashton Adams threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes and Avery Schnier’s interception with two minutes left clinched victory for the Warriors. … North Oconee scored 49 unanswered points to emphatically erase an early deficit and defeat visiting Sonoraville 49-6. Both Trey Lenhardt and Khalil Barnes returned interceptions for touchdowns. Lenhardt had two interceptions and Barnes also scored a rushing touchdown. … Perry scored on its first six possessions to build a 33-0 halftime advantage over visiting Shaw on the way to a 40-6 victory. Demetrious Carter, Ahmad Gordon and Ahmad Lee had touchdown runs for the Panthers, who also got a touchdown pass from Armar Gordon to Kory Pettigrew. … Logan Sinkfield caught three touchdown passes from Taeo Todd to lead Troup County past visiting New Hampstead 36-29. Sinkfield’s third score late in the third quarter broke a 29-29 tie, preceding a scoreless fourth. Todd and Tray Blackmon had rushing touchdowns for the Tigers. … Spalding scored the last 19 points of the game to sprint past visiting Westover 26-7. Curt Clark ran for a 25-yard touchdown and tossed a 34-yard scoring strike to Dwight Terrell. … Cairo trailed 14-10 in the third quarter but scored 17 unanswered points to beat visiting Westside-Macon 27-14. Braylon Robinson ran for a touchdown and also threw touchdown passes to Corey Baker and Tyree Kelly. Landon Vickers added a pair of field goals for the Syrupmakers.

CLASS 4A Second Round Pairings

Stephenson at Cedartown

Burke County at Bainbridge

Lovett at North Oconee

Wayne County at Perry

Spalding at Benedictine

Walnut Grove at Stockbridge

Cairo at Troup

Central-Carroll at Holy Innoncets’