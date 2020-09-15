Class 4A Blog: Classification at large continues slow start to 2020 season

As for the positives going on in the classification, there were two teams that were recognized this week by ‘Georgia High School Football Daily’ for outstanding offensive line play. In the Daily’s Tuesday publication, Jefferson and LaGrange each made the ‘Lines of Distinction’ list for their Week 2 performance.

*Jefferson’s offensive line of seniors Colton Dufresne and Colton Steele and juniors Brian Habeck, Dylan Ryoul and Cole Patterson breathed fire into the Dragons' 576 rushing yards in a 61-7 victory over Central Gwinnett.