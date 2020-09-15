Class 4A Blog: Classification at large continues slow start to 2020 season

The first two weeks of the 2020 football season has seen Class 4A struggle on a broad scale. The classification posted a 7-20 finish Week 1 and then went a combined 12-25 Week 2. Below I will provide a breakdown that details how each of the regions have performed so far, in addition to how the classification has stacked up against the other classes. There was one game played within the classification Week 1 and then two matchups pinned Class 4A opponents this past week. The result of these three games is an obvious 3-3 record and this has been pointed out in the breakdown below. When those three games are excluded, Class 4A has gone a combined 16-42 so far through the first two weeks of the season.
As for the positives going on in the classification, there were two teams that were recognized this week by ‘Georgia High School Football Daily’ for outstanding offensive line play. In the Daily’s Tuesday publication, Jefferson and LaGrange each made the ‘Lines of Distinction’ list for their Week 2 performance.
*Jefferson’s offensive line of seniors Colton Dufresne and Colton Steele and juniors Brian Habeck, Dylan Ryoul and Cole Patterson breathed fire into the Dragons' 576 rushing yards in a 61-7 victory over Central Gwinnett.
*LaGrange’s offensive line of Quay Thornton, Brandon Wortham, Jackson Dennis, Thad Dixon, K.T. Owens, Ka’various Perry, Elijah Quimbayo, Parker Shattuck and Towson Partin cleared the path for Jake Gibbs' 287 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a 35-28 victory over Northside of Columbus. Gibbs has rushed for 436 yards in two games.
How Class 4A fared against each of the classifications Week 1 & 2
Class A: [0-1; 1-4] =1-5
Class 2A: [0-3; 1-5] = 1-8
Class 3A: [4-3; 4-5] = 8-8
Class 4A: [1-1; 2-2] = 3-3
Class 5A: [2-9; 2-8] = 4-17
Class 6A: [0-2; 2-1] = 2-3
Class 7A: [0-1; 0-0] = 0-1
Here is how each 4A region performed Week 1 & 2
Region 1: [0-1; 0-3] = 0-4
Region 2: [0-5; 3-5] = 3-10
Region 3: [1-0; 1-0] = 2-0
Region 4: [0-3; 0-3] = 0-6
Region 5: [3-4; 1-6] = 4-10
Region 6: [0-1; 2-0] = 2-1
Region 7: [3-2; 2-5] = 5-7
Region 8: [0-4; 3-3] = 3-7
WEEK 1 RECORD: 7-20 (.2592 winning percentage)
WEEK 2 RECORD: 12-25 (.3243 winning percentage)
TOTAL RECORD OUTSIDE CLASS 4A = 16-42 (.2758 winning percentage)
TOTAL RECORD ALL GAMES= 19-45 (.2968 winning percentage)
CURRENT RECORDS
REGION 1: Bainbridge (0-1), Thomas County Central (0-1), Cairo (0-2)
REGION 2: Carver-Columbus (1-0, 1-0), Hardaway (1-0), LaGrange (1-1), Jordan (0-1), Kendrick (0-1), Shaw (0-1) Spencer (0-1, 0-2), Columbus (0-2) Troup (0-2)
REGION 3: Benedictine (2-0)
REGION 4: Perry (0-2), Spalding (0-2), West Laurens (0-2)
REGION 5: Riverdale (1-0, 1-1), Fayette County (1-0), Hampton (1-1), Luella (1-1), North Clayton (0-1, 0-2), McDonough (0-2), Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (0-2)
REGION 6: Marist (1-0), Mays (1-1)
REGION 7: Heritage-Catoosa (2-0), Northwest Whitfield (2-0), Pickens (1-1), Cedartown (0-1), Central-Carroll (0-1), Ridgeland (0-2), Southeast Whitfield (0-2)
REGION 8: Jefferson (1-0), East Hall (1-0), Flowery Branch (1-1), Chestatee (0-1), Madison County (0-1), Cedar Sholas (0-2), North Oconee (0-2)
TEAMS YET TO PLAY A GAME Dougherty, Monroe, Westover, Islands, Jenkins, New Hampstead, Baldwin, Howard, Rutland, Westside-Macon, Arabia Mountain, Druid Hills, Hapeville Charter, Miller Grove, Stephenson
