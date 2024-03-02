High School Sports Blog

Class 3A: Semifinal coverage from Savannah State University

Hebron Christian players celebrate their 68-36 victory over Lumpkin County in the Class 3A girls basketball championship game at the Macon Coliseum on March 10, 2023.

Credit: Chip Saye

Credit: Chip Saye

Hebron Christian players celebrate their 68-36 victory over Lumpkin County in the Class 3A girls basketball championship game at the Macon Coliseum on March 10, 2023.
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Girls: Hebron Christian 97, Monroe 42

Defending Class 3A girls state champion Hebron Christian (29-2) entered Saturday’s semifinal matchup against Monroe at Savannah State University ranked as high as No. 11 in the latest MaxPreps National Rankings and the Lions closed out a stunning 97-42 victory to validate their national prowess and make a strong case to ascend in the next edition of polls. The Lions’ 55-point blowout in the semifinals is a pattern seen throughout their run to the finals and the team will head to Macon with a 49.5 average margin of victory through their last four rounds. Hebron Christian got off to a 27-7 lead after the first quarter and maintained a stifling full-court press for the entire game. The Lions grew their lead to 57-18 at the half after pouring on 30 points in the second quarter. Head coach Jan Azar called a timeout with her Lions leading 38-13 with 3:40 left in the half and Hebron Christian outscored the Hurricanes 19-5 to close out the half. Junior Mia James hit five three-pointers in the first half and was responsible for 11 points in the final 3:40 of the first half. Camryn Register was scoreless until the final minute of the half and knocked down back-to-back three-pointers, including a corner three with just one second left on the clock.

Hebron Christian outscored Monroe 20-14 in the third quarter to expand its lead to 77-32 and forced an abbreviated six-minute final frame. Danielle Osho, who scored five points in the first half, finished the game with 17 points and scored 10 in the third quarter. Register knocked down another pair of three-pointers in the third and finished with 12 points.

Monroe was led by 6-foot-1 freshman Kie’Aundria Acree’s team-high 18 points. The Golden Tornadoes also got nine points from Ciarra Lunsford and an eight-point performance from freshman Taylor McKinzy. Monroe finished the season with a 21-10 overall record.

Hebron had five different players notch double figures, including Jones (24), Osho (17), Register (12), Ja’kerra Butler (12) and Aubrey Beckham (12). Nickyia Daniel added eight points and Aniya Moodie netted all four of her points in the fourth quarter.

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Crews leveled an Atlanta homeless camp. Here’s what happened to residents8h ago

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Falcons strength coach speaks against low NFLPA report grade
3h ago

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern train derails in Pennsylvania
3h ago

Credit: Nell Carroll

After Laken Riley’s killing in Athens, women runners stride in solidarity
11h ago

Credit: Nell Carroll

After Laken Riley’s killing in Athens, women runners stride in solidarity
11h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: Chip Saye

Class 6A: Semifinal coverage from West Georgia
23m ago
Class 4A Semifinal coverage from Fort Valley State
1h ago
Class 7A: Semifinal coverage from Georgia State
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals