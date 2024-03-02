Class 3A: Semifinal coverage from Savannah State University

Girls: Hebron Christian 97, Monroe 42

Defending Class 3A girls state champion Hebron Christian (29-2) entered Saturday’s semifinal matchup against Monroe at Savannah State University ranked as high as No. 11 in the latest MaxPreps National Rankings and the Lions closed out a stunning 97-42 victory to validate their national prowess and make a strong case to ascend in the next edition of polls. The Lions’ 55-point blowout in the semifinals is a pattern seen throughout their run to the finals and the team will head to Macon with a 49.5 average margin of victory through their last four rounds. Hebron Christian got off to a 27-7 lead after the first quarter and maintained a stifling full-court press for the entire game. The Lions grew their lead to 57-18 at the half after pouring on 30 points in the second quarter. Head coach Jan Azar called a timeout with her Lions leading 38-13 with 3:40 left in the half and Hebron Christian outscored the Hurricanes 19-5 to close out the half. Junior Mia James hit five three-pointers in the first half and was responsible for 11 points in the final 3:40 of the first half. Camryn Register was scoreless until the final minute of the half and knocked down back-to-back three-pointers, including a corner three with just one second left on the clock.

Hebron Christian outscored Monroe 20-14 in the third quarter to expand its lead to 77-32 and forced an abbreviated six-minute final frame. Danielle Osho, who scored five points in the first half, finished the game with 17 points and scored 10 in the third quarter. Register knocked down another pair of three-pointers in the third and finished with 12 points.