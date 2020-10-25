Class 3A blog: Top-ranked Cedar Grove beats GAC, No. 2 Crisp falls to No. 4 Peach County

Well, top-ranked Cedar Grove is for real despite beginning its season earlier this month due to the DeKalb County schools delaying fall sports until October because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Saints held No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian at bay for a 33-6 victory in a 5-3A game.

Second-ranked Crisp County dropped its first game of the season when coach Brad Harber decided to go for the win on a 2-point conversion against No. 4 Peach County late in the game, a move that Harber says he will always make. However, the Trojans, amidst a rebuild/reload season stifled the state runner-up Cougars to secure the 14-13 victory. Peach is tied with Central-Macon (5-1, 4-0) atop the 2-3A standings. It was Crisp County’s first region loss in 17 games and five years. Peach County has won 20 consecutive region games, also dating to 2015.