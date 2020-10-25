X

Class 3A blog: Top-ranked Cedar Grove beats GAC, No. 2 Crisp falls to No. 4 Peach County

By Seth Ellerbee

What did we learn this weekend in Class 3A?

Well, top-ranked Cedar Grove is for real despite beginning its season earlier this month due to the DeKalb County schools delaying fall sports until October because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Saints held No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian at bay for a 33-6 victory in a 5-3A game.

Second-ranked Crisp County dropped its first game of the season when coach Brad Harber decided to go for the win on a 2-point conversion against No. 4 Peach County late in the game, a move that Harber says he will always make. However, the Trojans, amidst a rebuild/reload season stifled the state runner-up Cougars to secure the 14-13 victory. Peach is tied with Central-Macon (5-1, 4-0) atop the 2-3A standings. It was Crisp County’s first region loss in 17 games and five years. Peach County has won 20 consecutive region games, also dating to 2015.

-- Third-ranked Oconee County (7-0, 2-0) defeated Hart County 30-7 and now stands tied with Monroe Area atop the 8-3A standings at 2-0.

-- Sixth-ranked Appling County defeated Long County 69-12 in a Region 1 matchup and the Pirates are tied atop the standings with No. 8 Pierce County, which beat Brantley County 49-7 on Friday. Appling plays Brantley and Tattnall County before facing Pierce COunty on Nov. 20 in its final regular season game.

-- Rockmart (5-1, 4-0) stands alone atop the 6-3A standings at 4-0 and beat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 45-14 on Friday. The Yellow Jackets host Murray County on Friday.

3A Top 10 Results from Week 8

1. Cedar Grove (4-0, 3-0) beat Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1, 2-1) 33-6 in a 5-3A game.

2. Crisp County (5-1, 2-1) lost to Peach County (5-1, 4-0) 14-13 in a 2-3A game.

3. Oconee County (7-0, 2-0) beat Hart County (2-4) 30-7 in a 8-3A game.

4. Peach County (5-1, 4-0) beat Crisp County (5-1, 2-1) 14-13 in a 2-3A game.

5. Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1, 2-1) lost to Cedar Grove (4-0) 33-6 in a 5-3A game.

6. Appling County (6-0, 1-0) beat Long County (0-7) 69-12 in a 1-3A game.

7. Rockmart (5-1, 4-0) beat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-5) 45-14 in a 6-3A game.

8. Pierce County (5-1, 1-0) beat to Brantley County (0-7) 49-7 in a 1-3A game.

9. Sandy Creek (2-2, 1-0) was off this week.

10. Cherokee Bluff (6-0, 2-0) was off this week.

Region Records after Week 8

Region Regular Pct. Total Pct.

1-3A 9-19 0.321 9-19 0.321

2-3A 10-8 0.556 10-8 0.556

3-3A 6-12 0.333 6-12 0.333

4-3A 10-14 0.417 10-14 0.417

5-3A 8-8 0.500 8-8 0.500

6-3A 7-10 0.412 7-10 0.412

7-3A 14-13 0.519 14-13 0.519

8-3A 20-8 0.714 20-8 0.714

