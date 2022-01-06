Hamburger icon
Class 3A Blog: Top games to watch this weekend

By Seth Ellerbee
9 minutes ago

Two of the best boys programs in the class will play against ranked opponents from higher classes this weekend.

As mentioned in Tuesday’s blog, top-ranked Windsor Forest, and Georgetown-commit D’Ante Bass, will travel to Grayson on Saturday to face the Class 7A No. 7 Rams, who are led by 6-foot-10 senior power forward Chauncey Wiggins. Bass is a 6-foot-7 shooting guard averaging nearly 20 points per game. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.

No. 2-ranked Sandy Creek is 10-2 this season and 3-0 in Region 5, but the Patriots will take a break from league-play this week to face Class 5A No. 8 Fayette County for the second time this season. The Patriots defeated the Tigers 77-45 Dec. 4.

Other top boys games

-- No. 4 LaFayette is undefeated (12-0, 7-0 in Region 6-3A) and will continue league play against Coahulla Creek (6-4) Friday at home. The Ramblers are led by shooting forward Aidan Hadaway. The 6-5 senior, rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, is averaging nearly 30 points per game.

-- No. 5 Salem (9-3, 2-1) will continue Region 5-3A play Friday against Westminster (7-2) at home. The Seminoles have lost three games by a total of 18 points -- to No. 2 Sandy Creek (60-55), Augusta Christian (64-60) and Cumberland Christian (63-54).

-- No. 6 Cross Creek (9-4, 0-0) will face Harlem (0-8) Friday to open its play in Region 4 and will carry momentum from the likely victory into Saturday’s region matchup against No. 7 Thomson. Thomson opens region play Friday against Richmond Academy.

Top girls games

-- No. 7 Oconee County (10-3, 0-0) will open Region 8 play against No. 8 East Jackson (11-1, 0-0) Friday. Oconee has lost against Class 4A No. 8 North Oconee (54-42), Class 7A Central Gwinnett (63-38) and Class 2A No. 4 Fannin County (50-33). East Jackson’s only loss came in the season-opener Nov. 16 against Class A Private Athens Academy (42-34).

-- No. 2 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (14-0, 6-0) has a chance to move to 8-0 in Region 6 this weekend with league games against Adairsville (9-4, 3-3) Friday and LaFayette (5-6, 2-4) Saturday. Christen Collins (17.7 points), Angel Simmons (17.1 points) and Christina Collins (14 points) lead the Warriors offense.

-- No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian (7-3, 3-0) will compete in the She Got Game Classic at Osborne against Class 7A East Coweta on Saturday before continuing Region 5 play against Cedar Grove at home Tuesday. Senior Kaleigh Addie is scoring 20.4 points per game, and Jaci Bolden is scoring 16.9 points per game.

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Windsor Forest

2. Sandy Creek

3. Americus-Sumter

4. LaFayette

5. Salem

6. Cross Creek

7. Thomson

8. Greater Atlanta Christian

9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

10. Groves

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County

2. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

3. Cross Creek

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. Pierce County

6. Redan

7. Oconee County

8. East Jackson

9. Burke County

10. Sumter County

Note: Updated post-holiday rankings will be posted Sunday (boys) and Monday (girls).

Seth Ellerbee
