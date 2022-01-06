Class 3A Blog: Top games to watch this weekend

-- No. 5 Salem (9-3, 2-1) will continue Region 5-3A play Friday against Westminster (7-2) at home. The Seminoles have lost three games by a total of 18 points -- to No. 2 Sandy Creek (60-55), Augusta Christian (64-60) and Cumberland Christian (63-54).

-- No. 6 Cross Creek (9-4, 0-0) will face Harlem (0-8) Friday to open its play in Region 4 and will carry momentum from the likely victory into Saturday’s region matchup against No. 7 Thomson. Thomson opens region play Friday against Richmond Academy.

Top girls games

-- No. 7 Oconee County (10-3, 0-0) will open Region 8 play against No. 8 East Jackson (11-1, 0-0) Friday. Oconee has lost against Class 4A No. 8 North Oconee (54-42), Class 7A Central Gwinnett (63-38) and Class 2A No. 4 Fannin County (50-33). East Jackson’s only loss came in the season-opener Nov. 16 against Class A Private Athens Academy (42-34).

-- No. 2 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (14-0, 6-0) has a chance to move to 8-0 in Region 6 this weekend with league games against Adairsville (9-4, 3-3) Friday and LaFayette (5-6, 2-4) Saturday. Christen Collins (17.7 points), Angel Simmons (17.1 points) and Christina Collins (14 points) lead the Warriors offense.

-- No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian (7-3, 3-0) will compete in the She Got Game Classic at Osborne against Class 7A East Coweta on Saturday before continuing Region 5 play against Cedar Grove at home Tuesday. Senior Kaleigh Addie is scoring 20.4 points per game, and Jaci Bolden is scoring 16.9 points per game.

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Windsor Forest

2. Sandy Creek

3. Americus-Sumter

4. LaFayette

5. Salem

6. Cross Creek

7. Thomson

8. Greater Atlanta Christian

9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

10. Groves

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County

2. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

3. Cross Creek

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. Pierce County

6. Redan

7. Oconee County

8. East Jackson

9. Burke County

10. Sumter County

Note: Updated post-holiday rankings will be posted Sunday (boys) and Monday (girls).