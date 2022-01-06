Class 3A Blog: Top games to watch this weekend

Two of the best boys programs in the class will play against ranked opponents from higher classes this weekend.
As mentioned in Tuesday’s blog, top-ranked Windsor Forest, and Georgetown-commit D’Ante Bass, will travel to Grayson on Saturday to face the Class 7A No. 7 Rams, who are led by 6-foot-10 senior power forward Chauncey Wiggins. Bass is a 6-foot-7 shooting guard averaging nearly 20 points per game. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
No. 2-ranked Sandy Creek is 10-2 this season and 3-0 in Region 5, but the Patriots will take a break from league-play this week to face Class 5A No. 8 Fayette County for the second time this season. The Patriots defeated the Tigers 77-45 Dec. 4.
Other top boys games
-- No. 4 LaFayette is undefeated (12-0, 7-0 in Region 6-3A) and will continue league play against Coahulla Creek (6-4) Friday at home. The Ramblers are led by shooting forward Aidan Hadaway. The 6-5 senior, rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, is averaging nearly 30 points per game.
-- No. 5 Salem (9-3, 2-1) will continue Region 5-3A play Friday against Westminster (7-2) at home. The Seminoles have lost three games by a total of 18 points -- to No. 2 Sandy Creek (60-55), Augusta Christian (64-60) and Cumberland Christian (63-54).
-- No. 6 Cross Creek (9-4, 0-0) will face Harlem (0-8) Friday to open its play in Region 4 and will carry momentum from the likely victory into Saturday’s region matchup against No. 7 Thomson. Thomson opens region play Friday against Richmond Academy.
Top girls games
-- No. 7 Oconee County (10-3, 0-0) will open Region 8 play against No. 8 East Jackson (11-1, 0-0) Friday. Oconee has lost against Class 4A No. 8 North Oconee (54-42), Class 7A Central Gwinnett (63-38) and Class 2A No. 4 Fannin County (50-33). East Jackson’s only loss came in the season-opener Nov. 16 against Class A Private Athens Academy (42-34).
-- No. 2 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (14-0, 6-0) has a chance to move to 8-0 in Region 6 this weekend with league games against Adairsville (9-4, 3-3) Friday and LaFayette (5-6, 2-4) Saturday. Christen Collins (17.7 points), Angel Simmons (17.1 points) and Christina Collins (14 points) lead the Warriors offense.
-- No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian (7-3, 3-0) will compete in the She Got Game Classic at Osborne against Class 7A East Coweta on Saturday before continuing Region 5 play against Cedar Grove at home Tuesday. Senior Kaleigh Addie is scoring 20.4 points per game, and Jaci Bolden is scoring 16.9 points per game.
Class 3A boys top-10
1. Windsor Forest
2. Sandy Creek
3. Americus-Sumter
4. LaFayette
5. Salem
6. Cross Creek
7. Thomson
8. Greater Atlanta Christian
9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
10. Groves
Class 3A girls top-10
1. Lumpkin County
2. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
3. Cross Creek
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. Pierce County
6. Redan
7. Oconee County
8. East Jackson
9. Burke County
10. Sumter County
Note: Updated post-holiday rankings will be posted Sunday (boys) and Monday (girls).
