Class 3A blog: Wiggins, Bass matchup highlights basketball week

-- No. 6 Cross Creek will open Region 4 play against Burke County at home Tuesday. The Razorbacks are 9-4 overall. It also is Burke County’s region opener.

-- No. 9 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe is unbeaten (12-0, 5-0) and will take its play at Coahulla Creek (6-3) Tuesday.

Notable girls games this week:

-- Top-ranked Lumpkin County (13-1, 4-0) will travel to Cherokee Bluff (7-7) with hopes of staying perfect in Region 7-3A play. Junior shooting forward Mary Mullinax is scoring 17.8 points per game with 8.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.2 steals. Sophomore shooting guard Averie Jones (17.2 points per game), junior point guard Lexi Pierce (11.6 points per game) and junior power forward Kate Jackson (11.2 points per game) also provide offensive production for the Indians.

-- No. 2 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (13-0, 5-0) will continue Region 6-3A play against Coahulla Creek on Tuesday. The Warriors are led by Christen Collins (17.7 points), Angel Simmons (17.1 points) and Christina Collins (13.8 points).

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Windsor Forest

2. Sandy Creek

3. Americus-Sumter

4. LaFayette

5. Salem

6. Cross Creek

7. Thomson

8. Greater Atlanta Christian

9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

10. Groves

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County

2. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

3. Cross Creek

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. Pierce County

6. Redan

7. Oconee County

8. East Jackson

9. Burke County

10. Sumter County