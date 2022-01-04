Class 3A blog: Wiggins, Bass matchup highlights basketball week

The Class 3A top-ranked Windsor Forest boys (10-2, 3-0) will be tested Saturday at Class 7A No. 8 Grayson, and the Knights will have to find a way to silence the Rams’ Chauncey Wiggins, a Clemson signee, in a meeting of two of the best players in the state.
Windsor Forest’s power forward D’Ante Bass, who has signed with Georgetown, is averaging 19.3 points and seven rebounds, and the matchup against Wiggins will be one to watch.
The 6-foot-6, 188-pound Bass is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ranked as the 14th best player in the state, regardless of position, for the class of 2022. Wiggins, a 6-9, 190-pound power forward, is rated as a three-star recruit and is the eighth best player in the state, regardless of position. Grayson is 8-4 record this season.
Notable boys games this week:
-- No. 5-ranked Salem will host No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian in a Region 5 game Tuesday. Salem is 8-3 overall and 1-1 in 5-3A; GAC is 7-2 overall and 1-1 5-3A.
-- No. 6 Cross Creek will open Region 4 play against Burke County at home Tuesday. The Razorbacks are 9-4 overall. It also is Burke County’s region opener.
-- No. 9 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe is unbeaten (12-0, 5-0) and will take its play at Coahulla Creek (6-3) Tuesday.
Notable girls games this week:
-- Top-ranked Lumpkin County (13-1, 4-0) will travel to Cherokee Bluff (7-7) with hopes of staying perfect in Region 7-3A play. Junior shooting forward Mary Mullinax is scoring 17.8 points per game with 8.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.2 steals. Sophomore shooting guard Averie Jones (17.2 points per game), junior point guard Lexi Pierce (11.6 points per game) and junior power forward Kate Jackson (11.2 points per game) also provide offensive production for the Indians.
-- No. 2 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (13-0, 5-0) will continue Region 6-3A play against Coahulla Creek on Tuesday. The Warriors are led by Christen Collins (17.7 points), Angel Simmons (17.1 points) and Christina Collins (13.8 points).
Class 3A boys top-10
1. Windsor Forest
2. Sandy Creek
3. Americus-Sumter
4. LaFayette
5. Salem
6. Cross Creek
7. Thomson
8. Greater Atlanta Christian
9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
10. Groves
Class 3A girls top-10
1. Lumpkin County
2. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
3. Cross Creek
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. Pierce County
6. Redan
7. Oconee County
8. East Jackson
9. Burke County
10. Sumter County
