ajc logo
X

Class 3A blog: Top 10 gets shuffled after stinging losses in Week 1

ajc.com

Credit: @PaFootballNews

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

Several storylines took place during the first week of the high school football season, and a new top 10 has emerged.

No. 2 Peach County was the highest-ranked program to lose, 42-23 against Central-Phenix City, one of Alabama’s top-programs.

The most-surprising outcome was then-No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian’s losing 76-7 to Tennessee’s Lipscomb Academy. The effort sent GAC plunging from the top-10 in the latest AJC rankings. The Spartans could be a late-season contender, but they will now have dig out of a hole. That opportunity will be presented Friday, when GAC is scheduled to travel to Class 2A No. 8 Lovett.

Pierce County maintained its spot in the poll despite a loss. The fourth-ranked Bears lost to Class 6A No. 10 Brunswick 20-13, after playing without all-state running back D.J. Bell (injury). Former No. 6-ranked Carver-Atlanta was the other ranked team sent out of the top-10. The Panthers lost to West Forsyth 38-8 in the Corky Kell Classic.

On a positive note ...

– No. 2 Oconee County beat North Oconee 35-28. Quarterback Jacob Wright made some big plays to lead No. 3 ranked Oconee, including touchdown passes of 70 and 24 yards to Darius Johnson and a 40-yarder to Jake Johnson. After a back-and-forth first half, North Oconee tied the game (21-21) with 6:18 left in the third quarter before Oconee took control. CJ Jones capped a 51-yard drive with 3-yard run for a 28-21 lead, and Oconee pushed the lead to 35-21 on a touchdown pass from Johnson (off the handoff from Wright) to Dylan Manders Jr. North Oconee again made it a one-score game with a 3-yard touchdown run from Dominic Elder at the 4:19 mark in the fourth, but a final Warriors touchdown sealed the victory.

-- Westminster moved from No. 8 to No. 5 after a 17-7 victory against Class 2A Lovett.

-- Appling County defeated Monroe 42-6 and moved up from No. 9 to No. 7.

-- Three programs moved into the top-10 after victories. No. 8 Sandy Creek beat Northgate 24-3; No. 9 Thomson beat Jefferson County 35-6, and No. 10 Monroe Area beat Loganville 28-7.

Class 3A Rankings after Week 1

1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)

2. (3) Oconee County (1-0)

3. (2) Peach County (0-1)

4. (4) Pierce County (0-1)

5. (8) Westminster (1-0)

6. (7) Crisp County (0-0)

7. (9) Appling County (1-0)

8. (NR) Sandy Creek (1-0)

9. (NR) Thomson (1-0)

10. (NR) Monroe Area (1-0)

In Other News
1
Class 5A blog: Four significant wins from opening week
2
Week 2 Softball Rankings
3
Class 2A blog: In brief — Will 2A once again be free of private...
4
Buford survives weekend in which No. 1 teams, ex-champs suffered losses
5
Top performances from Week 1: Collins Hill’s Hunter turns it up a notch

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top