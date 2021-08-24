Class 3A blog: Top 10 gets shuffled after stinging losses in Week 1

– No. 2 Oconee County beat North Oconee 35-28. Quarterback Jacob Wright made some big plays to lead No. 3 ranked Oconee, including touchdown passes of 70 and 24 yards to Darius Johnson and a 40-yarder to Jake Johnson. After a back-and-forth first half, North Oconee tied the game (21-21) with 6:18 left in the third quarter before Oconee took control. CJ Jones capped a 51-yard drive with 3-yard run for a 28-21 lead, and Oconee pushed the lead to 35-21 on a touchdown pass from Johnson (off the handoff from Wright) to Dylan Manders Jr. North Oconee again made it a one-score game with a 3-yard touchdown run from Dominic Elder at the 4:19 mark in the fourth, but a final Warriors touchdown sealed the victory.

-- Westminster moved from No. 8 to No. 5 after a 17-7 victory against Class 2A Lovett.

-- Appling County defeated Monroe 42-6 and moved up from No. 9 to No. 7.

-- Three programs moved into the top-10 after victories. No. 8 Sandy Creek beat Northgate 24-3; No. 9 Thomson beat Jefferson County 35-6, and No. 10 Monroe Area beat Loganville 28-7.

Class 3A Rankings after Week 1

1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)

2. (3) Oconee County (1-0)

3. (2) Peach County (0-1)

4. (4) Pierce County (0-1)

5. (8) Westminster (1-0)

6. (7) Crisp County (0-0)

7. (9) Appling County (1-0)

8. (NR) Sandy Creek (1-0)

9. (NR) Thomson (1-0)

10. (NR) Monroe Area (1-0)