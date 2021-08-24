Class 3A blog: Top 10 gets shuffled after stinging losses in Week 1

Several storylines took place during the first week of the high school football season, and a new top 10 has emerged.
No. 2 Peach County was the highest-ranked program to lose, 42-23 against Central-Phenix City, one of Alabama’s top-programs.
The most-surprising outcome was then-No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian’s losing 76-7 to Tennessee’s Lipscomb Academy. The effort sent GAC plunging from the top-10 in the latest AJC rankings. The Spartans could be a late-season contender, but they will now have dig out of a hole. That opportunity will be presented Friday, when GAC is scheduled to travel to Class 2A No. 8 Lovett.
Pierce County maintained its spot in the poll despite a loss. The fourth-ranked Bears lost to Class 6A No. 10 Brunswick 20-13, after playing without all-state running back D.J. Bell (injury). Former No. 6-ranked Carver-Atlanta was the other ranked team sent out of the top-10. The Panthers lost to West Forsyth 38-8 in the Corky Kell Classic.
On a positive note ...
– No. 2 Oconee County beat North Oconee 35-28. Quarterback Jacob Wright made some big plays to lead No. 3 ranked Oconee, including touchdown passes of 70 and 24 yards to Darius Johnson and a 40-yarder to Jake Johnson. After a back-and-forth first half, North Oconee tied the game (21-21) with 6:18 left in the third quarter before Oconee took control. CJ Jones capped a 51-yard drive with 3-yard run for a 28-21 lead, and Oconee pushed the lead to 35-21 on a touchdown pass from Johnson (off the handoff from Wright) to Dylan Manders Jr. North Oconee again made it a one-score game with a 3-yard touchdown run from Dominic Elder at the 4:19 mark in the fourth, but a final Warriors touchdown sealed the victory.
-- Westminster moved from No. 8 to No. 5 after a 17-7 victory against Class 2A Lovett.
-- Appling County defeated Monroe 42-6 and moved up from No. 9 to No. 7.
-- Three programs moved into the top-10 after victories. No. 8 Sandy Creek beat Northgate 24-3; No. 9 Thomson beat Jefferson County 35-6, and No. 10 Monroe Area beat Loganville 28-7.
Class 3A Rankings after Week 1
1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)
2. (3) Oconee County (1-0)
3. (2) Peach County (0-1)
4. (4) Pierce County (0-1)
5. (8) Westminster (1-0)
6. (7) Crisp County (0-0)
7. (9) Appling County (1-0)
8. (NR) Sandy Creek (1-0)
9. (NR) Thomson (1-0)
10. (NR) Monroe Area (1-0)
