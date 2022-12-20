Class 3A blog: Three Savannah teams could factor in boys Class 3A race

Could this year be different for Savannah’s best programs?

There’s a ton of basketball to be played, including two scheduled head-to-head matchups between the Bulldogs and the Atomsmashers. So let’s take a closer look at each of the three teams to see what’s happening.

Johnson, which certainly has one of the coolest nicknames in sports, has won three consecutive games since losing 65-62 to (then) No. 7 Calvary Day, marking the Atomsmashers’ second loss after a 63-61 slip against McDonough on Nov. 26. Cavalry Day’s ranking will likely improve in the latest rankings with Johnson sliding just below Cavalry.

Senior Antonio Baker is averaging 23 points per game with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Junior Joshua Quarterman is scoring 16 points with six rebounds and two steals per game. Sophomore Favion Kirkwood is scoring 10 points with five rebounds per game.

Beach dropped its first game to Groves, 63-61, in the Savannah Holiday Tournament Friday and rebounded Saturday with a 46-42 victory against Hilton Head (S.C.) Prep. Shamarrie Hugie, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound senior, is scoring 20.5 points with 10 rebounds, two steals and four assists per game. Senior James Leach, a 6-6 forward, adds 11 points with 10.5 rebounds and three blocks per game.

Calvary Day lost to Liberty County 54-48 on Dec. 9 and to Jenkins, 46-40, in the Savannah Christmas Tournament on Friday. Cavalry Day rebounded with a 50-37 victory against McIntosh County Academy on Saturday.

Junior C.J. Gaines is averaging 13 points, and senior Sean Stoddard is adding 12. Junior Michael Smith averages 12 points and nine rebounds, and senior D.J. Seabrook adds 1.

Johnson and Beach will play at Beach on Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Feb. 3 at Johnson, with a likely third meeting to be determined in the Region 3 tournament. Cavalry Day will be at home against Beach on Jan. 20 and travel to Beach on Jan. 28. Johnson will play at home against Calvary Day on Jan. 27.

Class 3A Boys Top-10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Johnson-Savannah

3. Beach

4. Cedar Grove

5. Oconee County

6. Cross Creek

7. Calvary Day

8. Monroe

9. Monroe Area

10. Wesleyan

Class 3A Girls Top-10

1. Hebron Christian

2. White County

3. Wesleyan

4. Lumpkin County

5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

6. Pickens

7. Mary Persons

8. Cross Creek

9. Monroe

10. Carver-Columbus