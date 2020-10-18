Class 3A blog: Southeast Bulloch’s Davis: ‘Doesn’t matter how you get there’

But when Liberty County resumed fall sports in September, Southeast Bulloch had one game between it and a region title. When it beat Liberty County 21-7 Friday, the Yellow Jackets captured the first region title for Southeast Bulloch since 1994.

“I told our guys that it doesn’t matter how you got here,” Davis said Sunday. “We are region champs and Liberty is the No. 2-seed. And then whatever happens with the Savannah schools ... if they decide to play, they will be No. 3 and No. 4 if they decide to come back for the playoffs because they are playing each other in their own league.”

Around the state, the ranked programs played to form other than No. 9 Westminster, which lost to an unranked Carver-Atlanta team 20-10. In an inter-class game, No. 6 Appling County defeated Class 4A No. 3 Benedictine 28-21 to move to 5-0.

The other top teams did not struggle. Top-ranked Cedar Grove beat Redan 70-0, and No. 2 Crisp County beat Mary Persons 38-7 to move to 5-0. No. 3 Oconee County is 6-0 after its 36-14 victory against East Jackson. Peach County continued its offensive onslaught with a 58-0 victory against Pike County. GAC welcomed Douglass to 5-3A with a 42-7 victory. Rockmart, ranked seventh, narrowly defeated North Murray 49-42 in a 6-3A game.

Here are the 3A results from Week 7

1. Cedar Grove (3-0) beat Redan (2-1) 70-0 in a 5-3A game.

2. Crisp County (5-0) beat Mary Persons (2-4) 38-7 in a 2-3A game.

3. Oconee County (6-0) beat East Jackson (1-4) 36-14 in an 8-3A game.

4. Peach County (4-1) beat Pike County (0-4) 58-0 in a 2-3A game.

5. Greater Atlanta Christian (5-0) beat Douglass (0-4) 42-7 in a 5-3A game.

6. Appling County (5-0) beat Class 4A No. 3 Benedictine (5-1) 28-21.

7. Rockmart (4-1) beat North Murray (2-2) 49-42 in a 6-3A game.

8. Pierce County (4-1) did not play.

9. Westminster (2-2) lost to Carver-Atlanta (1-4) 20-10 in a 5-3A game.

10. Sandy Creek (2-2) did not play.