Class 3A Blog: Sandy Creek sets up potential title game vs. Cedar Grove

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
20 minutes ago

In what was a light weekend for Class 3A football across the state, No. 4 Sandy Creek took a large step toward a Region 5 title after its 22-12 victory against second-ranked Carver-Atlanta on Friday.

But standing in the way of the Patriots program, which moved up to No. 3? Top-ranked Cedar Grove.

The four-team Region 5 is led by Cedar Grove and Sandy Creek, each with 1-0 records, with Carver-Atlanta and Douglass at 0-1. Cedar Grove, which defeated Douglass 42-0 Wednesday, will travel to Sandy Creek on Friday for what should be the region title game.

Calvary Day defeated Johnson-Savannah 42-0 Friday and moved up to No. 2 in the poll. Carver dropped to No. 5.

Dougherty defeated Monroe 45-12 and moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 this week. Peach County moved to 4-3 and 1-0 in Region 2 after its 35-18 victory against local-rival Mary Persons.

No. 6 Stephens County, No. 8 Monroe Area, No. 9 Hebron Christian and No. 10 Oconee County had off weeks.

Class 3A top-10 results

1. (1) Cedar Grove (5-2) defeated Douglass 42-0.

2. (3) Calvary Day (6-0) defeated Johnson-Savannah 42-0.

3. (4) Sandy Creek (7-1) defeated Carver-Atlanta 22-12.

4. (5) Dougherty (8-0) defeated Monroe 45-12.

5. (2) Carver-Atlanta (5-2) lost to Sandy Creek 22-12.

6. (6) Stephens County (6-1) did not play.

7. (7) Peach County (4-3) defeated Mary Persons 35-18.

