Class 3A Blog: Oconee County, Sandy Creek face strong foes in cross-classification games

“I think we’ve gotten better each week,” Noland said. “I think we’re just a program that is a million-rep team. We missed a lot of reps this spring and summer. So we’re just now starting to feel like we’re making some progress, and it’s going to be a huge challenge because Clarke Central is incredibly talented team.”

Clarke Central is coming off a 10-3 victory against Cedar Shoals, a program the Warriors shut out 35-0.

Other top games

Class 5A Griffin (1-1) at No. 4 Peach County (0-1): Peach County is coming off a 14-7 loss to an unranked 6A Northside-Warner Robins team. But the Trojans are optimistic and will undoubtedly, if history holds true, rebound and likely make a deep playoff run.

“You’re not defined by one game,” coach Chad Campbell said to the Leader-Tribune. “We have nine or 10 games, and if we play well, we get to 11 to 15 games. ... As far as I know, you’re defined by your last one.”

Griffin opened its season with a 35-14 victory against Spalding before losing 45-6 to Class 7A No. 2 Lowndes on the road last week.

7A Newnan (1-0) at No. 5 Sandy Creek (1-0): Sandy Creek is coming off a 28-24 victory against an unranked 5A Northgate program last week. The Patriots have played Newnan four times – all victories – but not since 2015. This will be Brett Garvin’s first meeting against Newnan and a homecoming of sorts for Newnan’s Chip Walker, who coached at Sandy Creek for 12 years and won three state titles. The Cougars beat Whitewater 42-17 last week.

Here is this week’s Class 3A top-10 schedule

1. Cedar Grove (0-0) – Off. Opens season at Class 7A Milton on Oct. 2

2. Crisp County (2-0)—Off. At 1A Private No. 1 ELCA on Sept. 25.

3. Oconee County (2-0) – Hosts Class 5A No. 9 Clarke Central on Friday.

4. Peach County (0-1) – Hosts Class 4A Griffin on Friday.

5. Sandy Creek (1-0) – Hosts Class 7A Newnan on Friday.

6. Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0) – Off. Travels to Hart County on Sept. 25.

7. Pierce County (2-0) – Hosts 1A Public Claxton on Friday.

8. Westminster (0-0) – Off. Opens season at Class 2A No. 4 Pace Academy on Sept. 25

9. White County (2-0) – Hosts Class 4A Pickens on Friday.

10. Rockmart (1-1) – Off. At Coahulla Creek on Sept. 25.