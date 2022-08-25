ajc logo
X

Class 3A blog: No. 2 Crisp County takes underdog role at Westlake

The sun sets on the Crisp County sideline casting long shadows on their hopes of winning the AAA state title football game after they fall behind to Cedar Grove in the fourth quarter, Saturday Dec.14, 2019.Grove won 21-14.

Combined ShapeCaption
The sun sets on the Crisp County sideline casting long shadows on their hopes of winning the AAA state title football game after they fall behind to Cedar Grove in the fourth quarter, Saturday Dec.14, 2019.Grove won 21-14.

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
46 minutes ago

A primetime GPB television slot for No. 2-ranked Crisp County at Class 7A No. 10 Westlake highlights Week 2 of the Class 3A high school football schedule.

Crisp defeated Westlake 41-29 in the second round of the 2001 Class 4A playoffs in the programs’ only matchup. According to the Maxwell Projections, Crisp is the underdog (22-9) after Westlake won against the Cougars 75.9 percent of the time through 1,000,000 simulations of the game.

The Cougars opened with a 17-6 victory against Dooly County last week behind a 49-yard interception return from Cayden Daniels, a 48-yard field goal from David Mitchell and a 12-yard touchdown run from Kevon Merrell. Westlake lost to Class 7A No. 4 North Cobb, 21-17.

The game will be broadcast on GPB at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Another 3A game on TV this week features No. 4 Carver-Atlanta playing Riverdale at 1 p.m. Saturday in the four-game Great Atlanta Bash.

One of the “Bash” games – North Atlanta vs. Drew – will take place Friday before a triple-header Saturday featuring South Atlanta vs. Chapel Hill at 10 a.m., Carver-Atlanta vs. Riverdale at 1 p.m. and Mays vs. Douglas County at 4 p.m.

The entire four-game Great Atlanta Bash event will be broadcast on PeachtreeTV.

Other things worth noting:

-- Top-ranked Cedar Grove was scheduled to play Miami’s Edison school, but the game was cancelled for the second time. “Due to unfortunate circumstances, Miami Edison has pulled out the game this Saturday,” Cedar Grove coach John Adams said in an email to parents. “I’m not sure the reason or who’s fault. I can assure you that Cedar Grove HS football didn’t have any fault in this decision. I’m in pursuit of another game for this week or during a bye week. It is very late in the week, but I’m going to try. I will keep everyone informed of my findings.” The Saints opened with a 30-14 victory against Bainbridge last week.

-- Peach County will rekindle its rivalry with Northside-Warner Robins Friday for the 19th time in a series that dates to 1970. Peach has only beaten Northside five times and lost in each of the past two seasons – 14-7 in 2020 and 28-14 last season. Peach County beat Baldwin 50-20 last week; Northside-Warner Robins lost to Jones County 27-21, sending the Eagles out of the 6A poll.

-- Oconee County will try to right the ship after a 15-13 loss to Class 4A No. 2 North Oconee last week. The Warriors will host Class 5A No. 8 Clarke Central in Watkinsville. Clarke Central defeated Cedar Shoals 40-0 last week.

Class 3A top-10 Week 2 Schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-0) CANCELLED vs. Edison, Fla.

2. (2) Crisp County (1-0) Friday at Class 7A No. 10 Westlake

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (1-0) Friday vs. Spencer

4. (4) Carver-Atlanta (1-0) Saturday vs. Riverdale

5. (6) Calvary Day (1-0) Off.

6. (7) Sandy Creek (1-0) Friday at Greenwood SC

7. (8) Peach County (1-0) Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins

8. (5) Oconee County (0-1) Friday vs. Class 5A No. 8 Clarke Central

9. (9) Dougherty (1-0) Friday vs. Randolph-Clay

10. (NR) Wesleyan (1-0) Friday vs. Decatur

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles 10h ago
Braves’ offense thrashes Pirates as team charges up NL East standings
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?
Braves can win World Series, but they’d be among youngest teams to do it
2h ago
Braves can win World Series, but they’d be among youngest teams to do it
2h ago
Georgia football seeks more and more NIL support from fans
5h ago
The Latest
Class A Blog: Clinch County-Macon County tops ranked vs. ranked weekend
14m ago
Class 6A blog: Woodward, Marist to face other states’ reigning champions
4h ago
Class 2A blog: Week 2 games to watch
5h ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top