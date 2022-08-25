Class 3A blog: No. 2 Crisp County takes underdog role at Westlake

One of the “Bash” games – North Atlanta vs. Drew – will take place Friday before a triple-header Saturday featuring South Atlanta vs. Chapel Hill at 10 a.m., Carver-Atlanta vs. Riverdale at 1 p.m. and Mays vs. Douglas County at 4 p.m.

The entire four-game Great Atlanta Bash event will be broadcast on PeachtreeTV.

Other things worth noting:

-- Top-ranked Cedar Grove was scheduled to play Miami’s Edison school, but the game was cancelled for the second time. “Due to unfortunate circumstances, Miami Edison has pulled out the game this Saturday,” Cedar Grove coach John Adams said in an email to parents. “I’m not sure the reason or who’s fault. I can assure you that Cedar Grove HS football didn’t have any fault in this decision. I’m in pursuit of another game for this week or during a bye week. It is very late in the week, but I’m going to try. I will keep everyone informed of my findings.” The Saints opened with a 30-14 victory against Bainbridge last week.

-- Peach County will rekindle its rivalry with Northside-Warner Robins Friday for the 19th time in a series that dates to 1970. Peach has only beaten Northside five times and lost in each of the past two seasons – 14-7 in 2020 and 28-14 last season. Peach County beat Baldwin 50-20 last week; Northside-Warner Robins lost to Jones County 27-21, sending the Eagles out of the 6A poll.

-- Oconee County will try to right the ship after a 15-13 loss to Class 4A No. 2 North Oconee last week. The Warriors will host Class 5A No. 8 Clarke Central in Watkinsville. Clarke Central defeated Cedar Shoals 40-0 last week.

Class 3A top-10 Week 2 Schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-0) CANCELLED vs. Edison, Fla.

2. (2) Crisp County (1-0) Friday at Class 7A No. 10 Westlake

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (1-0) Friday vs. Spencer

4. (4) Carver-Atlanta (1-0) Saturday vs. Riverdale

5. (6) Calvary Day (1-0) Off.

6. (7) Sandy Creek (1-0) Friday at Greenwood SC

7. (8) Peach County (1-0) Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins

8. (5) Oconee County (0-1) Friday vs. Class 5A No. 8 Clarke Central

9. (9) Dougherty (1-0) Friday vs. Randolph-Clay

10. (NR) Wesleyan (1-0) Friday vs. Decatur